12,000 Stylish Women Agree With Me: M&S's Stovepipe Jeans Are the Chicest on the High Street

I've tried on hundreds of jeans, but M&S's Sienna stovepipe style is a personal favourite. Scroll to discover why.

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki's avatar
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Junior fashion editor Imani wears the marks and spencer sienna straight jeans try on 2026
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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We can all agree that lightweight linen, floaty floral dresses and breezy cotton skirts will always be summer-wardrobe staples, but for me, the one piece I simply can't live without is a pair of jeans. Whilst my professional title is junior fashion editor, amongst my peers at Who What Wear UK, "resident denim expert" is the nickname I appreciate most. My adoration for jeans stems mostly from their sheer ease, and as a year-round staple, it’s almost impossible for an outfit to look "wrong" when paired with the right denim.

From Agolde’s 90's Pinch Waist straight jeans to Levi’s classic 501, Citizens Of Humanity's wide-leg Ayla to (almost) every pair of Reformation jeans, each style has fought (and won) a coveted place in my denim rotation.

Marks and Spencers sienna straight jeans try on 2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

Forever on the hunt for a new pair to add to my ever-growing collection, when I stumbled across ’s Sienna Straight Leg Jeans (a style with over 12,000 positive customer reviews), my denim antenna went up. Boasting sophisticated silhouettes and high-quality fabrications, Marks and Spencer's most popular denim styles—like the Wide Palazzo Leg and Mid Rise Barrel—have not only gained a cult following but also helped solidify M&S’s luxe-looking offering as a fashion-person favourite.

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Updating the beloved straight-leg with a slightly skinnier cut (creating this year's most coveted cut, the stovepipe), the Sienna style has quietly become a brand signature. Regardless of season, shoppers have been pairing these affordable jeans with sleek tops and heels for the evening, broderie anglaise blouses and ballet flats on warmer days and simple tank tops when the sun hits its peak in summer.

Marks and Spencers Sienna Straight Jeans try on 2026

(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

As soon as I tried the Sienna jeans, I knew the hype was real. Crafted from soft, comfortable denim, the high-rise waistline is a true classic, whilst the sculpting, form-fitting shape has just enough stretch to provide ease and hold. As someone who stands at 5'10", finding the perfect fit can be tricky, but after trying on a few sizes and lengths, it turned out that my normal size and the regular length fit me seamlessly.

The sheer array of sizes and lengths is what sets M&S jeans apart from other high-street options. Ranging from a UK 6 to 24, with extra-short to extra-long leg lengths, the brand makes sure its jeans are truly inclusive. Available in several timeless washes, I'm confident these jeans will go the distance in your wardrobe. Scroll to shop the style below.

Shop M&S’s Sienna Straight Leg Jeans

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