We can all agree that lightweight linen, floaty floral dresses and breezy cotton skirts will always be summer-wardrobe staples, but for me, the one piece I simply can't live without is a pair of jeans. Whilst my professional title is junior fashion editor, amongst my peers at Who What Wear UK, "resident denim expert" is the nickname I appreciate most. My adoration for jeans stems mostly from their sheer ease, and as a year-round staple, it’s almost impossible for an outfit to look "wrong" when paired with the right denim.
As soon as I tried the Sienna jeans, I knew the hype was real. Crafted from soft, comfortable denim, the high-rise waistline is a true classic, whilst the sculpting, form-fitting shape has just enough stretch to provide ease and hold. As someone who stands at 5'10", finding the perfect fit can be tricky, but after trying on a few sizes and lengths, it turned out that my normal size and the regular length fit me seamlessly.
The sheer array of sizes and lengths is what sets M&S jeans apart from other high-street options. Ranging from a UK 6 to 24, with extra-short to extra-long leg lengths, the brand makes sure its jeans are truly inclusive. Available in several timeless washes, I'm confident these jeans will go the distance in your wardrobe. Scroll to shop the style below.
Shop M&S’s Sienna Straight Leg Jeans
M&S
Sienna Straight Leg Jeans
These come in black, dark indigo, indigo mix, white and dark blue. I'd recommend taller shoppers go up a leg length, whilst petite people can go for short.