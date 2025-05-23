Mark My Words: This Tory Burch Bag Will Reach *It* Status by Summer

The name you'll hear a lot if you hang out around fashion editors these days is Tory Burch. The brand has been undergoing a not-so-secret renaissance in the past couple of years, shedding its posh and preppy aesthetic for something that feels particularly fresh and cool. Among fashion girls, Tory Burch isn't just known for her Reva ballet flats (although they are still as popular as ever among OG Tory fans and new ones alike) but for her pierced mules, jellyfish dresses, and funky peep-toe heels.

But because Tory Burch has such an established reputation, it still feels like these newer items—popular among those who sit front row at her shows or obsessively follow fashion week online—are fairly under the radar. I can speak from experience: Whenever I wear my Tory Burch pierced mules, people chase me down the street to compliment them and then act surprised when I tell them where they're from. The most common response is, "Wait... Tory Burch as in the Tory Burch?" Yes! That Tory Burch.

It feels like old news to have this conversation, because the excitement around her brand has been buzzing for the past couple of seasons among those in the know. And yet, the thing about this cool new Tory era is that you need someone like me to help spread the gospel to those who exist outside of the fashion world bubble, which I will gladly do. So it would be wrong not to bring up the brand's Marshmallow Satchel, which I just know is an It bag in the making.

I've noticed a handful of editors wearing the Marshmallow in recent weeks. Most of them own the larger one, which comes in classic black or a light coconut brown. Tory's signature logo is subtly embossed on the front of the bag's '90s-inspired silhouette, with a double zip that can carry a ton and long straps that make it both very of-the-moment and practical.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

The Marshmallow bag's plush shape helps give it its cute name, but it is also what gives the bag the kind of quiet elegance that people still love, even if we are moving away from the minimalist quiet-luxury trend. It just feels like the kind of bag someone like Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy would wear, but it isn't unimaginable to think of current It girl Devon Lee Carlson (who is a notorious Tory stan) also wearing it. It's a cool-girl bag that doesn't discriminate, and it can be worn by a variety of aesthetics.

The bag is actually the perfect low-key canvas for weird little trinket keychains or fluffy Labubus, too, which I've seen plenty of editors decorate their Marshmallow bags with. It is just the kind of bag that makes it easy to be minimal or maximal, depending on how you choose to accessorize your accessory for the day.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tory Burch)

Once a bag like this becomes popular among editors—as they slowly show off on their Instagram Stories how they can fit multiple books in one zip-up compartment alone and still have space for spare makeup, a wallet, an iPhone, and some rogue Sonny Angels (IYKYK)—it quietly becomes popular among those who follow them. Soon, it'll be on TikTok, and then everyone will know that the Marshmallow Satchel—which you could buy for just under $400 if you opt for the smaller size—is undeniably it.

Actually, it appears the It-bag rumors may already be getting around, as the large Marshmallow bag in coconut brown is sold out online. And you probably don't need me to tell you what to do next if you want to get ahead of all the cool girls while you still can.

