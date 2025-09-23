Gwyneth Paltrow's New Gucci Boots Just Reignited a Frenzy for This 2000s Trend

A new era is upon us at Gucci. The famed Italian house's new creative director, Demna Gvasalia, formerly of Balenciaga, has just unveiled his debut collection during Milan Fashion Week. Instead of a traditional runway show, however, he decided to share the collection in a series of unique ways, both online and IRL. First, he revealed the lookbook photos on Gucci's Instagram account yesterday. Today, he hosted a celeb-filled "premiere event," as he called it, in which the new looks were worn by Gwyneth Paltrow, Demi Moore, and many other celebrities. Finally, Gvasalia released a short film by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn, featuring many of the same actors who attended the event today. Phew! It's a lot to keep up with, but I'm buckled in for the ride.
As for Paltrow, her outfit immediately stuck out to me because it revived a very 2000s trend: logomania. Featuring an allover GG monogram, her outfit included a pussy-bow blouse, A-line midi skirt, and knee-high boots. I have a feeling that her boots, in particular, will soon spark a huge commotion with Gucci shoppers. Scroll down to see Gwyneth Paltrow's logomania outfit and shop the boot trend for yourself.
