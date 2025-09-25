Not a Boot, Not a Loafer—This Is the Polished Shoe In-the-Know Fashion People Are Wearing Right Now

Woman wears brown sweater, blue jeans and brown horsebit boots&#039; woman wears cream shearling gilet, grey jumper, black jeans and brown horsebit loafers
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @francescasaffari)
Much like the start of a school year, autumn marks the beginning of a new fashion year. It feels like a momentous reset, as the days start to cool, we prepare our wardrobes for the chilly months ahead, which will stick around until the first flowers bloom in spring. For some, the new season is denoted by the September equinox; for others, it's the first walk through crunching leaves. For me, it's signalled by my first sighting of a Gucci loafer. As soon as I set my sights upon the iconic horsebit motif, it’s apparent that a shift is underway. But this year, it wasn’t the classic loafer that signalled this change in mood, but a fresh silhouette in the form of the Gucci Horsebit Boot.

From the style set to my fellow editors, it seems that this shoe is already making a play for the It style of the season. Whilst offering a boot silhouette with its ankle length form, the feature that sets this style apart is the sleek design details that nod to the classic loafer. Noting the slip-on style, the high front vamp and the lace-less design, the Horsebit boot bridges the gap between loafer and boot, forming its own defining silhouette, one that has timeless appeal ingrained in every stitch.

As fashion followers, we’re all well acquainted with Gucci’s beloved loafer, a refined style that gains its eye-catching appeal from the House’s recognisable horsebit motif. The same Horsebit emblem decorates the front of the boot, a clear iconography that links the modern design to the brand’s rich heritage and equestrian influences. The enduring influences don’t stop there, as the refined form of the boot as well as the smooth suede fabrication ensure that the appeal of the shoe is just as long-lasting as any other beloved Gucci style.

As far as smart investment buys go, this boot will hold its place in your shoe collection for years to come. Already this season, we’ve spotted stylish people pairing theirs with reliable denim, easy leggings, and even peeking out under crisp tailored trousers. Whilst the brown suede version is proving most popular, there’s a selection of colourways to explore, including a soft beige, classic black, and more playful grey and green. If your current wish list includes a boot with ease, luxury appeal and timeless form, you’ll want to scroll on.

Keep scrolling to shop the Gucci Horsebit Boot, and shop more loafer-boot styles available this season.

