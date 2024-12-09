6 Incredibly Chic Skirt-and-Tights Outfits That Make Winter Dressing Beyond Easy

As something of a jeans and trousers devotee, skirts and dresses have typically been relegated to the summer months, and the summer months only. But, as part of my commitment to try and broaden my winter fashion choices, I'm determined to work them into my rotation. However, this brings us onto the issue of practicalities. Bare legs in the depths of winter is not on my sartorial bingo card, but that means having to layer them with tights,. For years, this combination has struck me as impossible to be stylish—giving more school uniform than fashion savant.

Well, reader, I was wrong. As tastemakers far chicer than me have proven, tights can be both a cosy and sophisticated partner for your favourite skirt. The key is to get the formula right with the shoes, hem length and top. And this season, the fashion-approved tight options are truly extensive—opt for the barely-there sheer tights for the French-inspired look, or go playful and Scandi with thicker, coloured tights that'll make your skirt and shoes really pop.

Need more convincing? Scroll on to see my pick of six skirts and tights looks that I'm planning on recreating this winter.

6 CHIC SKIRTS-AND-TIGHTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:

1. Slip Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Turtleneck + Slingback Heels

Style Notes: This look oozes French sophistication, and I love the vintage vibe of the slip skirt paired with the faux fur coat. Slips and tights always struck me as an unlikely pairing, but Sylvie proves that it can look immensely chic.

Shop the Look:

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Perfect for layering under a heavy coat.

Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt

I love the lace hem detail.

2-Pack 40 Denier Tights
H&M
2-Pack 40 Denier Tights

40 denier is the ideal in-between sheerness level.

Slingback Leather Pumps
& Other Stories
Slingback Leather Pumps

The kind of elegant shoe you'll find always comes in handy.

Chloe Faux Fur Oversized Coat
Reformation
Chloe Faux Fur Oversized Coat

The oversized fit is just so good.

2. Grey Skirt + Grey Tights + Burgundy Knitwear

Style Notes: I've never imagined wanting to wear grey tights, but Julie's outfit has more than convinced me. I especially love how it lets the red—this season's hottest colour—pop, while working so subtly with the grey skirt.

Shop the Look:

The Dream Mini Skirt
Everlane
The Dream Mini Skirt

So many of my friends own this mini and absolutely love it.

Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater

This season's most coveted colour, and it's in cashmere—what's not to love?

3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights
M&S Collection
3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights

The perfect tone to match with the slightly paler grey skirt.

Buckled Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Buckled Slingback Shoes

I love how Julie opts for a patent burgundy kitten heel to tie in with the jumper while popping against the grey tights.

3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Riding Boots + Cardigan

Style Notes: Pleated skirts and tights might scream school uniform, but trust the Scandis to give it an irreverent and effortlessly chic spin. The high hemline of the skirt is very on trend, and looks especially elevated when paired with a longer coat and the very popular knee-high boots.

Shop the Look:

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

A white t-shirt popping through a knit is the styling trick everyone is looking to replicate.

Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan
M&S Collection
Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan

Cosy goodness.

Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt

Preppy in the best way.

Shaping Tights 40 Denier
H&M
Shaping Tights 40 Denier

I'm always a fan of tights with a shaping fit.

Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment
Massimo Dutti
Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment

The riding boot is back with a vengeance this season.

4. Leopard Print Skirt + Tights + Black Top + Pointed-Toe Heels

Style Notes: Leopard print is the top pattern of the season, and thankfully for those looking to work it into their winter wardrobes, it looks incredibly stylish when worn with tights. Opt for a sheer black pair to give the skirt and jumper combination a relaxed sexiness that oozes French sophistication.

Shop the Look:

Leopard Print Cord Mini Skirt
Nobody's Child
Leopard Print Cord Mini Skirt

Yes, please. This skirt is ready for winter party season.

Sheer Jersey Top
H&M
Sheer Jersey Top

This top has just the right amount of sheer.

Sheertex Semi-Sheer Tights
COS
Sheertex Semi-Sheer Tights

Semi-sheer is the best type of tight for this outfit.

Rosalia 65
Jimmy Choo
Rosalia 65

The glossy black heel will pop just the right amount against the sheer tights.

5. Mini Skirt + Tights + Biker Boots + Shearling Jacket

Style Notes: Biker boots have become one of this winter's must-have footwear, and are great at adding a toughness to otherwise delicate looks. It's no surprise that they look especially good with skirts, and adding tights just ensures it's winter-ready.

Shop the Look:

Applique Fur Effect Coat - Women | Mango United Kingdom
MANGO
Applique Fur Effect Coat

This cosy coat is at the top of my wish list.

Brandy Skirt
Reformation
Brandy Skirt

Mini skirts are really in this season.

2pk 40 Denier Opaque Tights
Autograph
2pk 40 Denier Opaque Tights

M&S has always been my go-to for tights.

By Anthropologie Knee-High Ribbed Trouser Socks
By Anthropologie
By Anthropologie Knee-High Ribbed Trouser Socks

I love how Tia doubles up by layering grey socks over her tights so that they just peek out over the top of the boot.

Leather Biker Boots
Arket
Leather Biker Boots

These won't stay in stock for long.

6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Ultra-Sheer Tights + Bodysuit + Patent Heels

Style Notes: Trust the queen of party looks to prove that tights and skirts are a combination that more than works for evening wear. The contrasting textures of the leather skirt and semi-sheer tights looks both elegant and sexy, which is the ideal evening combination.

Shop the Look:

Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt
Whistles
Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt

A leather midi is so versatile.

Charnos 10 Denier Elegance Tights
Charnos
Charnos 10 Denier Elegance Tights

I love the subtle shine of these tights.

Shiloh Draped Silk Thong Bodysuit
ANINE BING
Shiloh Draped Silk Thong Bodysuit

The drape of this bodysuit is so gorgeous.

Signoria Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps
GUCCI
Signoria Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps

Of course, you have to finish with a super sharp heel, and who better to turn to for that than Gucci?

