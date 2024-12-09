6 Incredibly Chic Skirt-and-Tights Outfits That Make Winter Dressing Beyond Easy
As something of a jeans and trousers devotee, skirts and dresses have typically been relegated to the summer months, and the summer months only. But, as part of my commitment to try and broaden my winter fashion choices, I'm determined to work them into my rotation. However, this brings us onto the issue of practicalities. Bare legs in the depths of winter is not on my sartorial bingo card, but that means having to layer them with tights,. For years, this combination has struck me as impossible to be stylish—giving more school uniform than fashion savant.
Well, reader, I was wrong. As tastemakers far chicer than me have proven, tights can be both a cosy and sophisticated partner for your favourite skirt. The key is to get the formula right with the shoes, hem length and top. And this season, the fashion-approved tight options are truly extensive—opt for the barely-there sheer tights for the French-inspired look, or go playful and Scandi with thicker, coloured tights that'll make your skirt and shoes really pop.
Need more convincing? Scroll on to see my pick of six skirts and tights looks that I'm planning on recreating this winter.
6 CHIC SKIRTS-AND-TIGHTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:
1. Slip Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Turtleneck + Slingback Heels
Style Notes: This look oozes French sophistication, and I love the vintage vibe of the slip skirt paired with the faux fur coat. Slips and tights always struck me as an unlikely pairing, but Sylvie proves that it can look immensely chic.
Shop the Look:
2. Grey Skirt + Grey Tights + Burgundy Knitwear
Style Notes: I've never imagined wanting to wear grey tights, but Julie's outfit has more than convinced me. I especially love how it lets the red—this season's hottest colour—pop, while working so subtly with the grey skirt.
Shop the Look:
This season's most coveted colour, and it's in cashmere—what's not to love?
The perfect tone to match with the slightly paler grey skirt.
I love how Julie opts for a patent burgundy kitten heel to tie in with the jumper while popping against the grey tights.
3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Riding Boots + Cardigan
Style Notes: Pleated skirts and tights might scream school uniform, but trust the Scandis to give it an irreverent and effortlessly chic spin. The high hemline of the skirt is very on trend, and looks especially elevated when paired with a longer coat and the very popular knee-high boots.
Shop the Look:
A white t-shirt popping through a knit is the styling trick everyone is looking to replicate.
The riding boot is back with a vengeance this season.
4. Leopard Print Skirt + Tights + Black Top + Pointed-Toe Heels
Style Notes: Leopard print is the top pattern of the season, and thankfully for those looking to work it into their winter wardrobes, it looks incredibly stylish when worn with tights. Opt for a sheer black pair to give the skirt and jumper combination a relaxed sexiness that oozes French sophistication.
Shop the Look:
Yes, please. This skirt is ready for winter party season.
The glossy black heel will pop just the right amount against the sheer tights.
5. Mini Skirt + Tights + Biker Boots + Shearling Jacket
Style Notes: Biker boots have become one of this winter's must-have footwear, and are great at adding a toughness to otherwise delicate looks. It's no surprise that they look especially good with skirts, and adding tights just ensures it's winter-ready.
Shop the Look:
I love how Tia doubles up by layering grey socks over her tights so that they just peek out over the top of the boot.
6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Ultra-Sheer Tights + Bodysuit + Patent Heels
Style Notes: Trust the queen of party looks to prove that tights and skirts are a combination that more than works for evening wear. The contrasting textures of the leather skirt and semi-sheer tights looks both elegant and sexy, which is the ideal evening combination.
Shop the Look:
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.