6 Incredibly Chic Skirt-and-Tights Outfits That Make Winter Dressing Beyond Easy

As something of a jeans and trousers devotee, skirts and dresses have typically been relegated to the summer months, and the summer months only. But, as part of my commitment to try and broaden my winter fashion choices, I'm determined to work them into my rotation. However, this brings us onto the issue of practicalities. Bare legs in the depths of winter is not on my sartorial bingo card, but that means having to layer them with tights,. For years, this combination has struck me as impossible to be stylish—giving more school uniform than fashion savant.

Well, reader, I was wrong. As tastemakers far chicer than me have proven, tights can be both a cosy and sophisticated partner for your favourite skirt. The key is to get the formula right with the shoes, hem length and top. And this season, the fashion-approved tight options are truly extensive—opt for the barely-there sheer tights for the French-inspired look, or go playful and Scandi with thicker, coloured tights that'll make your skirt and shoes really pop.

Need more convincing? Scroll on to see my pick of six skirts and tights looks that I'm planning on recreating this winter.

6 CHIC SKIRTS-AND-TIGHTS OUTFITS TO COPY THIS WINTER:

1. Slip Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Turtleneck + Slingback Heels

Style Notes: This look oozes French sophistication, and I love the vintage vibe of the slip skirt paired with the faux fur coat. Slips and tights always struck me as an unlikely pairing, but Sylvie proves that it can look immensely chic.

Shop the Look:

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top £55 SHOP NOW Perfect for layering under a heavy coat.

Whistles Black Lace Trim Midi Skirt £119 £79 SHOP NOW I love the lace hem detail.

H&M 2-Pack 40 Denier Tights £7 SHOP NOW 40 denier is the ideal in-between sheerness level.

& Other Stories Slingback Leather Pumps £115 SHOP NOW The kind of elegant shoe you'll find always comes in handy.

Reformation Chloe Faux Fur Oversized Coat £368 SHOP NOW The oversized fit is just so good.

2. Grey Skirt + Grey Tights + Burgundy Knitwear

Style Notes: I've never imagined wanting to wear grey tights, but Julie's outfit has more than convinced me. I especially love how it lets the red—this season's hottest colour—pop, while working so subtly with the grey skirt.

Shop the Look:

Everlane The Dream Mini Skirt £56 £39 SHOP NOW So many of my friends own this mini and absolutely love it.

Reformation Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This season's most coveted colour, and it's in cashmere—what's not to love?

M&S Collection 3pk 60 Denier Body Sensor™ Tights £8 SHOP NOW The perfect tone to match with the slightly paler grey skirt.

ZARA Buckled Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW I love how Julie opts for a patent burgundy kitten heel to tie in with the jumper while popping against the grey tights.

3. Pleated Mini Skirt + Semi-Sheer Tights + Riding Boots + Cardigan

Style Notes: Pleated skirts and tights might scream school uniform, but trust the Scandis to give it an irreverent and effortlessly chic spin. The high hemline of the skirt is very on trend, and looks especially elevated when paired with a longer coat and the very popular knee-high boots.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW A white t-shirt popping through a knit is the styling trick everyone is looking to replicate.

M&S Collection Crew Neck Button Front Cardigan £35 SHOP NOW Cosy goodness.

& Other Stories Pleated Herringbone Mini Skirt £87 SHOP NOW Preppy in the best way.

H&M Shaping Tights 40 Denier £12 SHOP NOW I'm always a fan of tights with a shaping fit.

Massimo Dutti Riding-Style Boots With Detachable Embellishment £239 SHOP NOW The riding boot is back with a vengeance this season.

4. Leopard Print Skirt + Tights + Black Top + Pointed-Toe Heels

Style Notes: Leopard print is the top pattern of the season, and thankfully for those looking to work it into their winter wardrobes, it looks incredibly stylish when worn with tights. Opt for a sheer black pair to give the skirt and jumper combination a relaxed sexiness that oozes French sophistication.

Shop the Look:

Nobody's Child Leopard Print Cord Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW Yes, please. This skirt is ready for winter party season.

H&M Sheer Jersey Top £12 SHOP NOW This top has just the right amount of sheer.

COS Sheertex Semi-Sheer Tights £30 SHOP NOW Semi-sheer is the best type of tight for this outfit.

Jimmy Choo Rosalia 65 £675 SHOP NOW The glossy black heel will pop just the right amount against the sheer tights.

5. Mini Skirt + Tights + Biker Boots + Shearling Jacket

Style Notes: Biker boots have become one of this winter's must-have footwear, and are great at adding a toughness to otherwise delicate looks. It's no surprise that they look especially good with skirts, and adding tights just ensures it's winter-ready.

Shop the Look:

MANGO Applique Fur Effect Coat £120 SHOP NOW This cosy coat is at the top of my wish list.

Reformation Brandy Skirt £98 SHOP NOW Mini skirts are really in this season.

Autograph 2pk 40 Denier Opaque Tights £12 SHOP NOW M&S has always been my go-to for tights.

By Anthropologie By Anthropologie Knee-High Ribbed Trouser Socks £16 SHOP NOW I love how Tia doubles up by layering grey socks over her tights so that they just peek out over the top of the boot.

Arket Leather Biker Boots £279 SHOP NOW These won't stay in stock for long.

6. Leather Pencil Skirt + Ultra-Sheer Tights + Bodysuit + Patent Heels

Style Notes: Trust the queen of party looks to prove that tights and skirts are a combination that more than works for evening wear. The contrasting textures of the leather skirt and semi-sheer tights looks both elegant and sexy, which is the ideal evening combination.

Shop the Look:

Whistles Black Jamie Leather Midi Skirt £249 SHOP NOW A leather midi is so versatile.

Charnos Charnos 10 Denier Elegance Tights £6 SHOP NOW I love the subtle shine of these tights.

ANINE BING Shiloh Draped Silk Thong Bodysuit £270 SHOP NOW The drape of this bodysuit is so gorgeous.