The Unexpected Spring Trend That's About to Be *Everywhere*
Rarely does a trend come along that works for runway shows, editorials, and street style and costs less than a salad from Chopt. It almost never happens. So when I noticed white tights appearing on all three of the above fashion platforms in droves a few months ago, I naturally flagged it in my brain. I began adding images of them from lookbooks, magazine shoots, and influencer outfit photos to my Saved folder on Instagram while screenshotting runway appearances of them on Vogue Runway. Before long, I had a seemingly endless mood board for styling the $15 hosiery.
On the runways, white tights were styled with knit minidresses at Altuzarra and black or navy column skirts at Tibi and Bevza. On Instagram, our favorite fashion people to follow, from Elsa Hosk to Amy Julliette Lefévre, got creative with lace alternatives to traditional opaque white tights, either adding colorful accessories for contrast or going for a more monochromatic aesthetic in white from head to toe. Though unapproachable at first, white tights are surprisingly easy to introduce into your wardrobe—it just might call for a bit of inspiration to help get you started. Luckily, all of that and more is just a scroll away.
On the runway:
Tights were an essential part of the styling at Altuzarra's 15-year anniversary show during New York Fashion Week in February. Though the red tights showcased were the ones talked about most, in my mind, the appearance of white alternatives really stood out as feeling fresh and relevant for the year ahead.
Shop the trend:
On Instagram:
Amy Julliette Lefévre has elite taste, so whenever I see her wearing a new trend, I never doubt that she knows what she's doing. Here, she chose to style white tights à la the runways by going bottomless with a matching white top and Khaite kitten heels.
Shop the trend:
On the runway:
This season's Bevza show felt like Svitlana Bevza's best one yet. From the construction of the F/w 24 pieces to the way they were styled, everything about the presentation felt right. One such item was white tights, which were paired with multiple looks, adding a sense of intentionality and intrigue to the already beautiful pieces.
Shop the trend:
On Instagram:
If you're going to wear white tights, you might as well go all out when styling them by wearing the color from head to toe. Though its not necessarily low-key, opting for a monochrome look is probably the easiest route to go if you're stumped on how to style your new hosiery.
Shop the trend:
On the runway:
Amy Smilovic is always trying out new things and playing around with colors, accessories, and silhouettes to make outfits more interesting. It's kind of her thing. So I wasn't exactly surprised to see her introducing white tights into her F/W 24 Tibi collection.
Shop the trend:
On Instagram:
If you're not following everything Elsa Hosk does on Instagram, you need to run to her page and add notifications immediately because everything she posts is pure gold. From new Helsa drops to It accessories, there's a little bit of everything fashion people want. If you don't believe me, just see this look on the supermodel and designer, which features white lace tights, a must-own Helsa mini for spring, and sky-high strappy heels.
Shop the trend:
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
