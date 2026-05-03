Loves of My Life: Sydney Lima and Julia Campbell-Gillies

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know the answers to, like their favourite restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, the little loves of their life.
Best friends Sydney Lima and Julia Campbell-Gillies are well known in the Who What Wear UK office for carving out multifaceted creative careers that extend far beyond fashion. From Lima’s thought-provoking writing on digital culture, identity and women’s experiences to Campbell-Gillies' interdisciplinary practice spanning floristry, poetry and sustainable design, the London-based creatives are redefining what it means to be modern muses. Together, they share with us all their little loves, from date-night spots and comfort meals to wardrobe heroes and makeup-bag staples.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world, and what do you order?
Sydney Lima: Okay, so I'm currently in my solo-Indian-restaurant era, where I go to Indian restaurants on my own, and so I can't actually think beyond this right now. I currently have a one-track mind for chicken saag, garlic naan and paneer wherever is closest to me (and not busy).
Julia Campbell-Gillies: Somine on Kingsland Road [in Dalston, East London]. The mixed grill is perfect every time, and I go once a week.
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
SL: A housewarming mug my mum bought me, which my boyfriend broke the handle off last week. My sentiments for the mug increased as soon as it broke.
JCG: My hideous Romanian rug; the first décor item I ever bought! Floral, of course.
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
SL: Tampons, 2p coins and a lip balm without the lid on.
JCG: Floral detritus, 17 lipsticks and secateurs that get taken off me when I go into museums.
Who is the person who fills up your cup?
SL: I like to facetime Julia at inappropriate times of the day, asking annoying questions like "Do you think I've left it long enough to text back?" That's quite good cup-filling.
JCG: Sydney needs to see me when we speak. I think it helps her concentrate. I’m happy enough to run every decision by her on text.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
SL: Italy, Tuscany. I would love to live there, but I'd probably burn to a crisp.
JCG: This insanely remote campsite in Puglia that I first went to on a shoot for Vogue Ukraine in 2018.
What do you love to do in your spare time?
SL: Doomscroll and watch reality TV shows simultaneously. And sing made-up songs to my dogs.
JCG: I like visiting gardens and getting full-body massages.
Do you have a secret date-night spot?
SL: I've moved to Saint Leonards, and my boyfriend and I always go to our friend's restaurant, Bayte. It is banging. I'd take Julia there, but she has failed to visit thus far…
JCG: It’s got to be Café Cecilia. I do leave Hackney, but only when invited!
Which item of clothing would you never part with, and why?
SL: Okay, much to everyone's horror, I've been living in one pair of blue Adidas tracksuit bottoms for several years now. I've lost the drawstring and the legs sometimes pop open (they have poppers down the side), but I'm afraid I won't stop wearing them.
JCG: Any of my twee little sundresses.
What’s your most-played on Spotify?
SL: 100% not saying.
JCG: I’ve been listening to Neil Young’s On The Beach a lot this spring. He’s so based.
If we were to look in your Saved folder on IG now, what would we find?
SL: Pics of me pushing my dogs' hair into an emo haircut. And pictures of girls with bobs.
You can pick three fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life. What are they?
SL: Prada (can that include Miu Miu?), Mark Gong (most recent season but on repeat), Cou Cou intimates. Prada because it's timeless, Mark Gong because those shoes! And Cou Cou, because realistically, I just want to be comfy.
JCG: Rouje, Hai and Alessandra Rich. Rouje because it’s such a big part of my everyday wardrobe already, Hai for those silk slippers and sets and Alessandra Rich for power dressing.
What’s your latest obsession?
SL: Industry season 4 and putting chocolate in the freezer.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!