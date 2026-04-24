6 Artist Discoveries We Won't Stop Talking About in 2026

The post-Coachella blues have officially set in, but it's okay because we're keeping the artist content rolling with our annual Ones to Watch in Music portfolio, a who's who list of rising musicians to have on your radar. Not to toot our own horn or anything, but we have put together a truly fantastic list of artists who are defining new levels of cool and authenticity in 2026.
We don't know about you, but our playlists are ready for a refresh, and with talent like guitarist and singer-songwriter Towa Bird exuding queer confidence with her latest tracks "Dirty Habit" and "Gentleman" and Naomi Scott returning to her music roots with the brilliantly '80s-tinged alt-pop album F.I.G, we're properly being fed. But that's not all! Rising pop princess Eli is busy creating an eclectic nostalgic fantasy with Stage Girl, Latin artist Tokischa is getting honest with her past to deliver her most raw and empowered album yet, songstress Chelsea Jordan is putting out the most delightful soul melodies, and Nell Mescal is back with a new single that has us in our feels—again.
Not familiar yet? Let this be your introduction to the names we can't stop talking about.
WHAT: A rock 'n' roll powerhouse with swagger. Towa Bird has been honing her guitar skills since the tender age of 12, cutting her teeth as a teen playing dive bars and street festivals in Hong Kong where she grew up. After years of producing and cowriting for other artists, Bird struck out on her own, signing with a major label in 2024 and releasing her debut American Hero, a pop-punk album that earned her critical praise and coveted supporting spots for Billie Eilish and Reneé Rapp. With her follow-up, Gentleman, dropping May 15, the queer singer/songwriter/guitarist is hitting a new chord with a collection of songs that reflect a more confident artist and aim to challenge gender norms in a patriarchal world. Oh, and did we mention she was recently tapped as the new face of Miu Miu, the unquestionable arbiter of cool kids?
WEAR: Gentlemanly suiting.
Towa Bird - Gentleman (Official Music Video) - YouTube
For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music, and what song of yours should they start with?
I'd describe my music as new but familiarly nostalgic, and they should start with "Gentleman," "Dirty Habit," and "Drain Me!"
Your sophomore album arrives this May. What did you learn about yourself as an artist and personally while making this project?
A lot of what you can hear in this album and see in the visuals is me learning how to trust my instincts, becoming more confident in myself and my voice. I think the fans who have been around since the first record will be able to feel the distinction. The lyrics on this record are much more personal. I wanted this album to feel like a true reflection of how I present outwards.
The gender-bending single "Gentleman" was an early single for this new project. How does it set the tone for what's to come?
It just scratches the surface. The reason I chose that song to be the first single is because it feels like you're entering a new world. Oh, something new is happening here.
Is there a song off the album that feels most personal or like a triumph in terms of its creation?
"Dog." That's my favourite song on the record. I love it so much because I know I wouldn't have allowed myself to write that song a couple years ago. The lyrical content is one thing but also the structure of the song. It does not have a typical song structure at all, and it required a huge amount of confidence to break that.
You've had the opportunity to collab with some great artists, like Olivia Rodrigo and Reneé Rapp. Who would you love to work with next?
My favourite thing about being a musician is collaborating with others and learning from my peers. Karen O, The 1975, Julian Casablancas, Cameron Winter, Blood Orange, Clairo, Kim Gordon, Damon Albarn, Fontaines D.C., Paramore. I'm gonna cut myself off. The list really could go on forever.
How did growing up and performing in Hong Kong and London influence your musical sensibilities?
I watched how, no matter your mother tongue, music always transcends the boundaries of language.
Your first love is the guitar. What song or early influence inspired you to pick up the guitar at 12?
At 12, I watched the Jimi Hendrix documentary that someone had uploaded to YouTube, and watching the passion he had for his craft unlocked something within me, and I was like, "I wanna do that."
What would you say is a Towa Bird fashion signature?
WHAT: A British singer turned actress turned singer. After a steady stream of acting success—starring in the likes of Smile 2 and Disney's live-action Aladdin—Naomi Scott has returned to her roots, music, and is doing it her own way this time. The artist spent years pouring herself into her debut album F.I.G (short for Fall Into Grace), which came out last month and is already shaping up to be one of the best albums of the year. Inspired by the artists she listened to growing up (contemporary gospel, Janet Jackson, Kate Bush, and Robyn), F.I.G is an '80s-tinged reflection of the turbulent journey to becoming one's truest self. Emotional and completely vulnerable, this is Scott as the artist she always imagined she would be.
WEAR: Sporty with some spice.
Glamcult TV – Naomi Scott – Sweet Nausea - YouTube
For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?
I'd say nostalgic, soulful, rhythmic, fun. Maybe start with"Sweet Nausea."
Most people know you as an actor, but you were actually a music artist first. Can you tell us about your musical journey? What were some of your earliest musical memories?
My earliest memories of music were in church. There's something about hearing people sing together without an agenda of performance that is quite beautiful. I think growing up listening to pop-gospel music also shaped the way I sing. Mary Mary and Stacie Orrico were my favorites. I used to imitate them a lot. Music has always been my first love, but my journey has been somewhat unconventional. I've been making music and writing since I was a teenager, and I always knew I wanted to create a body of work that felt cohesive and unique to me. It was just a matter of timing—timing in terms of myself, what I wanted to write about, and finding the right producer to help me build the soundscape I had in my head.
Your debut album F.I.G is out now. It seems as if the album was a long time coming. What did you learn about yourself as an artist and personally in the making of this project?
I learnt to trust myself more. I learnt to follow my gut. I learnt how much of a perfectionist I am. I learnt to not show ideas to people too early. I learnt to protect my creative space.
F.I.G stands for "fall into grace." Can you delve a bit deeper into the meaning behind the title?
There are two meanings. One is that it's an acronym for "fall into grace." Grace is my second name, which represents delving into other versions of myself, as if they are alternate realities. The other meaning is in reference to an excerpt from Sylvia Plath's novel The BellJar, in which the character has a dream that she's sitting at the foot of this fig tree, and all the figs represent different choices and different paths her life could have taken. She's so fearful to make the wrong choice that she watches them plop to the ground and die. I think it's a beautiful way of describing how we mourn versions of ourselves.
What was one of the early songs that really helped set the tone for the rest of the album?
"Cut Me Loose" was technically the first song I wrote, but"Losing You" was sonically a cornerstone. It was the first song I brought into the room with Daphne [Gale] and Gabe [Acheson]. Gabe helped bring to life the sound and bounce I wanted for the song, creating a demo that felt fresh and unique.
The F.I.G. tour is happening! What are you most looking forward to showing fans with these shows?
Honestly, just being in a room and singing the songs with them, that's going to be so special.
What has been a "pinch me" music-career moment thus far?
Oh, opening for Dev [Hynes] (Blood Orange) at Alexandra Palace. My favorite artist and friend gave me a lovely, long sound check… absolutely iconic. Having the album out and hearing people talk about it in a way that feels so aligned with the intention behind its creation—whether it's a song or a visual—when someone says, "It feels like this" and you think, "Yes! That's exactly what I intended," that's such a cool feeling.
Your pink hair is a big visual aspect of the album. Where did the idea come from?
Kat Korb, my creative director, had a really beautiful concept for the album artwork, which was centered around [a] girl in process. I'm not skipping any steps. I'm very much learning and growing in my artistry. So what better way to show that than by dyeing my hair? The first time I actually dyed my hair was during the album cover shoot! I just love pink. As soon as we did it, I was like, "Yes, this feels so right."
What would you say is a Naomi Scott fashion signature?
WHAT: A soulful singer-songwriter known for her authentic storytelling. This isn't the first "ones to watch" list American Chelsea Jordan has graced this year, and it's easy to see why Rolling Stone and fans like Sombr and Odessa A'zion are praising the rising artist. While Jordan's signature style of laid-back layers and cool vintage finds cultivated a dedicated fashion following from the start, it is her honest, self-aware songwriting that helped early singles "Toronto" and "Halfwaythru" take off on TikTok, amassing millions of Spotify streams. Her latest EP, Better Late Than Not at All, explores the fallout and recovery from recent heartbreak and features the catchy, feel-good anthem "Picky Choosy," which is currently on repeat.
WEAR: Flares on repeat.
Chelsea Jordan - picky choosy (Official Video) - YouTube
For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?
I personally think my music is the perfect thing to throw on either a Sunday morning or right before a night out with the girls. It can really do both. It's organic and soulful. There's always a nice groove mixed with some feel-good pop elements.
Your new EP Better Late Than Not at All is out now. You said working on this record shaped who you are as an artist. Can you delve a little deeper into that?
I've come to realize that the thing separating me most from being the artist I've always wanted to be was my confidence or the lack thereof. Writing this project brought that out of me so organically that, by the time we finished it, I'd met a version of myself I never knew existed. I have my collaborators to thank for this. When you work with people who are kind and instill confidence in you, every session feels like a safe space to be honest, take risks, and evolve.
What does this music era look like for you?
This is very much my "self-love, being extra gentle with myself" era. I do feel healed from my breakup, and now, I've got some time to kill. I'm not trying to rush into anything with anyone new. I'm just enjoying the process of meeting new people and making new connections without it having to be so serious all the time. The music really is a direct reflection of what's been going on in my life.
Were there any songs that were particularly challenging to get through in the writing process?
"I'll Remember You" was the most difficult song to write. It's the saddest one on the project, and I was crying on and off in the session. I knew I needed to write it. It's what the project was missing, but goodness gracious, I was so sad that day, missing my ex after months of grieving my relationship. I thought I was in the clear, but that day, I definitely was not.
The album focuses on coming out of a breakup. Now that you are on the other side, what was your biggest learning?
My biggest lesson learned was to always give yourself time to process before making any decisions post-breakup. When my ex and I first broke up, I immediately questioned if I made the right decision. I definitely sent a few texts about wanting to get back together after I broke up with him, and thank god we didn't. I was just attached to the comfort of being with him, but deep down, I knew he wasn't my person. I needed to give myself enough time to find that out on my own.
What has been a "pinch me" music-career moment thus far?
People knowing the lyrics to my songs when I go onstage. This always blows my mind.
You are known for your great sense of style. If you could assign a fashion aesthetic or vibe to this album and tour, what would it be?
Because my music doesn't sit perfectly in one genre, it makes sense that my style doesn't either. It's a mix of many of my influences and both my feminine and masculine energy. For this album and tour, the vibe is really about individuality and embracing whatever I want to wear whenever I want to wear it and trusting my instincts.
What would you say is a Chelsea Jordan fashion signature?
Currently, a flare jean and a mini tee with some fun sunnies or a hat.
WHAT: Pop music's most exciting breakout in 2026. How does one quickly gather cosigns from the likes of SZA, Doechii, Troye Sivan, and Addison Rae? By creating a glitzy, nostalgic pop dream world known as Stage Girl. Eli burst onto the scene last fall with her 10-track debut album, an irreverent conceptual experience inspired by the formative moments of her childhood spent watching and voting for her favorite singers on music-competition shows. (Think American Idol.) Showcasing Eli's powerhouse vocals atop a magnetic sound, the record is equal parts meta and camp, chronicling the journey of a pop-star hopeful. Though she recently wrapped up her headline tour, Eli is keeping us fed with a forthcoming Stage Girl (Deluxe) album.
For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?
"Doot doot da da" with some "beep boop" and major "la la la" vibes. They should start with "Problem" by Ariana Grande, because that song started everything for me, and then "Feel Your Rain."
Your debut album Stage Girl was inspired by your formative years spent watching and voting for your favorite singers on reality television competitions. Looking back on that time, who were some of your biggest inspirations from those shows?
Amanda Overmyer, Kree Harrison, Adam Lambert, Jessica Sanchez, and Kelly Clarkson.
How does the "stage girl" musical journey compare to your own experience coming up in the industry?
[There are] never-ending parallels, and I enjoy continuing to sprinkle things that I'm probably not supposed to talk about (in front of closed doors) into the creative and fictional aspects of Stage Girl so I can process and still maintain the creative, radical honesty and autonomy I need to survive.
What did you learn about yourself as an artist and personally in the making of Stage Girl?
I learned that I have to trust my own rules, which is that there are no rules and literally anything goes. Whatever anyone else says—even the people around you who you love, trust, and admire—they're not you, and you don't need to agree with or do any of it. I can write a song the day before the album comes out, and it is possible to put it on the digital album. I will never let anyone try to tell me it's not because I guarantee SZA uploaded "Good Days" like a day before Christmas.
Is there a song on this project that is particularly meaningful to you?
"Glitter" because it's the first time a song was born after an album. I wanted to put it on the album a month before the album came out, but it didn't work out. Now, it's on the deluxe, so it is on the album. It's really cool how in capitalism we can rewrite history!!
You've received cosigns from major artists. Who were you most excited to see was a fan of your music?
The band Muna and Olivia Rodrigo.
You just wrapped your Stage Girl tour. What's next?
"Backstage girl" tour?
There is a lot of nostalgia embedded in your looks and album art. What is the inspiration behind your aesthetic as an artist?
This album is all about reclaiming my childhood and healing my inner pop girl–loving child, so definitely, some of that puts forth nostalgia for people viewing it. … I also think a majority of the aesthetics and color palettes I gravitate toward aren't as nostalgic as they come off. They just feel that way because commercialism gets in the way of letting artists expand upon them and innovate them instead boxing it into the lens of the past. I think we should be present with why these things excite our eyes and inspire our ears!
WHAT: An unapologetic lyricist bringing dembow (a fast-paced, high-energy genre of music from the Dominican Republic) to a global stage. Spanning rap, hip-hop, trap, and urbano, Tokischa is an ever-evolving talent. While the Latin artist first broke out in 2021 with collaborations alongside J Balvin and Rosalía, 2026 is perhaps her biggest and most self-assured era yet with the release of her studio album Amor & Droga (meaning Love & Drugs). Digging deep into the traumas of her past, Tokischa lays it all out on the table with 17 emotional yet club-worthy tracks seeking to repair old wounds left by an all-consuming relationship. It's radical, authentic, and fun.
For people discovering you for the first time, how would you describe your music? What song of yours should they start with?
My music is fun, but I don't know if I can describe it. I just want people to feel it and have fun and dance. I would recommend that they listen to my first album. It has everything I love, every rhythm. It's not just one thing. It's a combination of vibes.
You are releasing your album Amor & Droga. What did you learn about yourself as an artist and personally in the making of this project?
The first thing I learned was that I have daddy issues. That's the shocking one that I finally accepted and felt like, "Okay, I have this." It's like discovering you have a sickness. Now, I understand why I feel like that toward my dad—perfect. Now, I understand why I feel like that toward men—amazing. Also, visiting all of my trauma and past experiences that were so hard for me was a reminder of everything I'd been through. The story of my album is based 10 years ago when I started.
As an artist, I realized how much I've grown and learned. It's been worth it. All these years making music, I've really learned a lot, and I've finally figured out how to use my voice. The way I write music too, I've also grown. I've always been involved in the production of my music, but for my album, I was way more involved on everything. This album, to me, is my college graduation. I feel like I graduated making music in making this album. I wrote every single song. I was part of the production. I was part of the timing of the glam. Every little detail I was mostly involved in, so it's my final graduating project of the college of arts. And I didn't even go to college. I just learned doing it and by experience too.
Is there a song off the album that feels most personal or like a triumph in terms of its creation?
I feel like "Su Frida" is very personal. It talks about my traumas. It's the second to last song on the album. I say things about myself that I have never mentioned before. And then a song that feels like a triumph is "Heroina" because it's a song that I wrote when I was ready to let go of saving everyone. When you are an empathetic person, you feel like you're able to save everybody and help everybody, and people take advantage of you. So that song is a release.
You recently shaved your head onstage at Madison Square Garden while on tour with FKA Twigs and called it a rebirth. How would you describe this next chapter for you?
It's a new beginning. With this story and the album, I'm closing a chapter. I'm giving context of where I come from and the struggles I have been through. Because when I started making music, I was already sober. I was already healed. I was making music from a healed place. My first music breakthrough, I was looking like a cute schoolgirl. So that other side of me that suffered so much had never been seen by my fans or by the world. They have only seen the fun Tokischa. To me, showing this other side of me is me saying I'm also this type of person, and I wanted to let everybody know why and also closing that, too, because I want to get into other things. I want to make different types of music. I want to tour. I want to dedicate the next five years to my work, so it's a new era of me dedicating to the arts with experience. Now, I have the experience and the knowledge that I didn't have five years ago, so I'm shedding that naïve persona that I used to be to grab everything and move forward.
We're seeing a massive surge in the female Latin rap genre thanks to artists like you, Young Miko, and Bia, to name a few. What excites you about this particular time in music?
I really like how revolutionary music is becoming again. It feels very revolutionary and very representative of the roots of where we come from. I think it's a very special time to defend where we come from and show the world