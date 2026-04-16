Welcome to Locals Only. In this series, we're tapping notable locals in the style space to share a tight list of their top recommendations of what to see, eat, and shop in their home city. They'll share off-the-radar recs that you won't find in your average guidebook, resulting in digestible mini guides revealing where the city's most fashionable residents are actually hanging out.
Sydney is one of the cities that's always captivated me. It's the way a morning can start with a saltwater swim along a sunlit coastline and somehow end with natural wine in a dimly lit bar just a few streets away. Living in New York, I meet people from this magical city all the time, and they radiate the most down-to-earth and friendly vibe. It seems like a place that's polished but never pretentious, outdoorsy yet impossibly chic, and filled with the kind of effortless style that feels more lived-in than curated. It's also a city that reveals itself slowly. Beyond the postcard landmarks, there's a rhythm to Sydney that only locals really know how to tap into.
This is exactly why I wanted to hear from someone who experiences it daily. Enter Lesleigh Jermanus, the founder of resortwear label Alémais, whose designs feel just as vibrant and transportive as the city she calls home. Having lived in Sydney for nearly two decades, she's mastered the art of a perfectly balanced day—equal parts beach, culture, and seriously good food. Ahead, she's sharing her edit of the city's most stylish corners, from under-the-radar beaches to the wine bars and boutiques that make Sydney feel like a destination you'll want to return to again and again.
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Where are you originally from, and how long have you lived in this city?
I spent my childhood in Brisbane, Queensland, and moved to Sydney in 2007.
What are some of your favorite neighborhoods, and where do you find yourself spending the most time?
One of my favorite neighborhoods is Surry Hills, where our studio HQ is based. It's full of energy and creativity [and] lined with great cafés, hole-in-the-wall galleries, wine bars, and really good restaurants. There's always something happening. I also spend a lot of time near home by the coast. Bronte, Clovelly, and Coogee each have their own charm, but all have a relaxed, community-minded feel that makes Sydney's beaches so special.
What does a typical day off look like for you?
Spending time with my partner, Chris, and my son, Bowie—we'll head to a local market, wander through Centennial Park. We're also really into planting and growing veggies in the back garden in our home. Our son is fascinated with the slow nature of seeing things grow. It's a special way for us all to connect. Family time is incredibly important to me. In the midst of busy studio days and travel, unhurried moments together are what I value most and hold closest.
If you had to create the perfect afternoon for someone visiting the city with a limited amount of time, which area would you send them to, and what would their afternoon entail?
I'd keep it inner-city, walkable, and full of character—exploring the kind of places that give you an instant feel for the city's rhythm.
See: Take a trip to the Art Gallery of NSW. It's always got a cool exhibition, and the architecture of the new Naala Badu building is reason enough to visit. You get great Sydney Harbour views nearby too.
See: Sydney's incredible beaches! I love the hidden harbor bays scattered around the Eastern Suburbs—calm pockets that feel worlds away from the city perfect for sunset. Redleaf is particularly idyllic or Camp Cove for something a bit more off the beaten track but worth the trek!
Eat: Sean's is an absolute Sydney classic. Sitting right on the beachfront in Bondi, it has a farm-to-table menu that changes nearly every day. The room is adorned with shells that feel like stepping into a beach shack. It's the kind of meal that captures the spirit of Sydney in one sitting.
Experience: The Sydney Opera House, go and see a show there if you have time. It really is world-class and always leaves an uplifting experience.
Dance: If you're in the mood for something after hours, try The Caterpillar Club in the city or venture out to the Pleasure Club in Newtown in the inner west.
Stay: Paramount Hotel, Surry Hills—my favorite hotel in Sydney. It's located opposite our design studio, and the whole building offers everything. It has a great café, and you've got A.P Bakery on the rooftop. The Golden Age Cinema below is the perfect place for a drink after a long day exploring, or if you want to stay in, they do the best room service in town from Poly around the corner.
As a fashion designer, you must know the best places to shop. Where would you send a dear friend?
AXL Studio in Potts Point is a real hidden gem. The owner has the most incredible eye. Her curation of vintage finds is always spot-on. I've been visiting her for years and somehow always leave with something special. I recently found the most amazing vintage Gucci blazer there. It's one of those places I browse for inspiration as much as to shop.
Insider tip: Send them a message on Instagram to make an appointment. They usually have an archive of treasures they can bring out for you.
The best place to pick up a gift for someone special is the DEA Store. It's a really special space filled with beautiful Japanese ceramics and art pieces by local artists and artisans. I always walk out with something unique that feels one of a kind.
Where do you go when you want to see and be seen?
At Alémais HQ whenever we drop a new collection, it's alive with creativity and full of the people who inspire me most. I'll pick up a strawberry matcha from Piña in Potts Point for the ultimate pick-me-up when we're on set shooting.
Are there any phrases or slang that people should know before heading "down under"?
Flip-flops are called "thongs." Yes, really. Everyone calls you "mate," and instead of "How are you?" you'll hear "How are ya?" The afternoon is "arvo," and "no worries" covers just about everything. It means "it's fine," "you're welcome," "don't stress."
What's a very Sydney habit you didn't realize was unusual until you left?
Living in coastal Sydney, waking up with the sun [and] enjoying a morning swim and a flat white is a ritual I share with many Australians. When friends from overseas visit, they always comment on how early we rise! I don't take this daily ritual for granted. It is so unique to experience a peaceful moment in nature before heading into the busyness of Sydney's vibrant city to begin my working day.
If you're an interior person, this is a place that stops you in your tracks. Thoughtfully curated and quietly elevated, every corner feels intentional—like stepping into someone's impossibly chic home that you wish you could replicate. The best part is you can.
Tucked away from the Bondi crowds, Gordons Bay feels like a true local secret. It's the kind of spot where you pack snacks, claim a rock, and lose track of time between swims in the clearest water.
Alberto's has that rare, hard-to-fake magic—dim lighting, a buzzy but intimate room, and pasta that genuinely lives up to the hype. It's the place you go when you want a meal to feel like an occasion, even if it's just a Tuesday.
Locals Only Tip: If you're lucky enough to go there when cacio e pepe is on the menu, make sure you order it.
There's always something new to discover here, whether it's a standout exhibition or simply the architecture itself. Between the striking Naala Badu building and the Sydney Harbour views nearby, it's as visually inspiring outside as it is inside.
Tiny but iconic, Cantina OK! is where you go when you want a drink that actually delivers. Jermanus is a mezcal fan, so the mezcal and tequila selection being imported directly from Mexico just makes it next-level, and the energy is just as strong as whatever's in your glass.
This is where the fashion crowd goes when the night's just getting started. It's equal parts cool and chaotic in the best way. Expect a packed dance floor, great music, and a room full of people who understand the assignment.
For something fast but still worth it, Jimmy's Falafel delivers every time. The rooftop is always buzzing, the falafel is arguably the best in the city, and it's a rare spot that feels just as fun at midnight as it does earlier in the evening.
Locals Only Tip: The restaurant is open until 3 a.m., so if you want a late-night snack, this is the place.
For those who grew up watching Jaws, Wylie's Baths is a nice alternative to swimming in the big blue sea. The natural pools here make our city unique and encapsulate the best of Sydney's beach culture. Kids, families, couples, and singles throw their towels down and make a day of it. You may have seen it a dozen times on Instagram, but nothing beats experiencing it IRL.
Low-key and effortlessly charming, this is the kind of neighborhood spot you almost don't want to share. It's intimate, unfussy, and already feels like a staple—perfect for those nights when you want something great without the scene.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.