Out of Thousands of New Designer Handbags on the Market, This Underrated Prada Bag Still Beats the Rest

Bottega Veneta, Miu Miu, Gucci, Fendi… when it comes to finding designer bags that get our pulses racing, we have no shortage of options. The phrase "It bag" is used so casually that it's often applied to any style that celebs are spotted carrying. Still, the truth is, there are only a handful of designers whose legacy includes eternally stylish handbags that never date, and Prada is one of the very best.
Even at a distance, you can spot the subtle triangular Prada logo and know that the carrier is someone in the know. In the post-quiet-luxury age of pared-back minimalism, those with an eagle eye will still recognise a Prada bag by silhouette alone, making the house's styles some of the most sought-after when it comes to investment purchases. Whether you fell for summer's crochet shopper, still covet the '90s nylon shoulder bag or are a sucker for the unbeatably sleek Cleo, the chances are, there's a Prada bag stored in your memory somewhere, and the latest style to hold my attention is a generously proportioned bucket bag that celebs and influencers alike are carrying on repeat this season.
The Buckle Bucket Bag isn't the latest handbag from Prada; in fact, it first debuted on the runway in September 2024, but it has been quietly gaining a cult following behind the scenes, whilst most people have been distracted by the newer Carry and Route totes. So, what makes the Buckle quite so good? In my opinion, it meets all the requirements of the ideal everyday bag. It's spacious (especially in the large size), durable (100% calfskin leather) and of course, it looks great. It was actually Prada that led the way with bucket bags, where so many other brands followed.
After collecting so many beautiful (but impractical) mini bags, the Prada Buckle is the first bigger bag I've added to my wish list, and should the regular bucket still not be big enough, did I mention it also comes as a top-handle tote, too? Curious about the bag that's still selling out two years after it was first shown? Keep scrolling to see how to style the Prada Buckle and to shop it yourself.
How Celebs and Influencers Are Wearing the Prada Buckle Bucket Bag
Style Notes: Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's monochrome look is a minimalist dresser's dream. Ticking off just about every spring microtrend in one fell swoop (aviator sunglasses, pendant necklace, lace and wide-leg trousers). It's her choice of the bag in the matching white colourway that makes this whole 'fit feel so fresh and summer-ready.
Style Notes:Elsa Hosk is known for having one of the most enviable designer-bag collections on Instagram, so if you spot a handbag in her rotation, you know it's one to watch. Styling her Buckle bag to preppy perfection, this jumper, shirt and miniskirt combination is an easy look to re-create this spring until the weather gets warmer.
Style Notes: The only thing Marianne Smyth knows better than good denim is roomy, everyday bags with a little extra polish. From scrolling her profile, I've picked up a Little Liffner tote and a Dragon Diffusion basket, and her recently purchased Prada Buckle is the latest to make it into my Saved folder. Sure, it looks good with heels and smart tailoring, but it's just as cool with a baggy shirt and casual jeans for the weekend.
Shop the Prada Buckle Bucket Bag:
Prada
Buckle Bucket Bag
Rosie HW's favourite colourway is still in stock, for now.
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag With Belt
You can never go wrong with black leather.
Prada
Buckle Belted Suede Bucket Bag
This unique shade of burgundy velvet feels and looks impossibly expensive.
Prada
Buckle Bucket Bag
Taking the belt detailing quite literally, the studs add a little more edge than the classic OG.
Prada
Buckle Leather Bucket Bag
There's something quite rock and roll about the black studded belt.
Prada
Buckle Small Leather Handbag With Belt
Small but mighty, and comes in five different colourways.
Prada
Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt
Big enough to carry all of your essentials plus your laptop.
Prada
Buckle Large Leather Handbag With Belt
Clay is a softer option than black during the warmer months.
Shop More of Our Favourite New Prada Bags:
Prada
Carry Medium Leather Shoulder Bag
I spy a new silhouette in town...
Prada
Carry Mini Leather Handbag
How adorable is the mini version?!
Prada
Re-Edition 2005 Suede Mini-Bag
That fiery pop of red is a showstopper.
Prada
Route Large Canvas and Leather Tote Bag
Uncharacteristically lowkey for Prada. Expect to see this on the street-style circuit.
Prada
Bonnie Large Leather Handbag
Not only does the Bonnie come in leather and suede, but there are seven different colourways and large and mini sizes, too.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.