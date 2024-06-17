Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time

First, we must preface this article by expressing our sincere hope that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales' treatment is progressing well and looking positive. We had not anticipated that she would be present for the King's birthday celebrations, but in an Instagram post on the @princeandprincessofwales account the day before, she stated, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," providing the world with heads-up that she would return after many months out of the public eye. The truth is, as trivial as it may seem to document what she is wearing on this occasion, she has hundreds of thousands of fashion fans worldwide who have missed the regularity at which we usually enjoy her outfits. She has established a place in the fashion landscape as a beacon of elegance and composure, and over the weekend, she looked as classic and classy as ever.

Catherine, Duchess of Wales arriving at the King's Trooping the Colour celebrations wearing a black and white bow dress

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

For the King's Trooping the Colour Parade in central London, Middleton arrived with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. In an understated monochrome Jenny Packham dress with an asymmetric bow at the neck, a Philip Treacy hat, and floral pearl earrings, the Middleton looked the picture of sophistication. She simultaneously tapped into one of the season's most prevalent trends: black and white dresses. It is a simple yet effective formula that we have seen cropping up across a broad spectrum of price points and brands, not just on midis and minis but also via skirts, tops, and even swimwear. It references a minimalist, glam 1980s throwback, which chimes perfectly with the fashion mood for grown-up style this year.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing a white-and-black dress for the King's Birthday

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing a Jenny Packham dress for the King's Birthday

(Image credit: JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images)

Eschewing the nude pumps that have complimented many an outfit in her archive, the Princess opted for a matching pair of white heels with a contrasting black Mulberry clutch in a high-fashion power move that puts this look into more directional territory.

Shop the white-and-black trend:

Nelle Knit Dress
Reformation
Nelle Knit Dress

The sophistication runs through this dress in terms of its silhouette too.

VICI Collection Rib Body-Con Midi Dress
VICI Collection
Rib Body-Con Midi Dress

This is a great option to take from day-to-night. Plus, the affordable price tag can't be beat.

Summer in Capri Midi
Free People
Summer in Capri Midi Dress

A contrast trim adds plenty of interest to a plain style.

Eloisa Tie Shoulder Mini Dress
Alice + Olivia
Eloisa Tie Shoulder Mini Dress

So feminine and fun.

Cream Crochet Contrast Trim Mini Dress
Self Portrait
Cream Crochet Contrast Trim Mini Dress

The trend can be preppy as well as minimal.

Nahana Floral Sketch Linen Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Nahana Floral Sketch Linen Dress

Swap piping or trims for embroidery or prints in a contrast of black.

Verda Colorblocked Knit Midi-Dress
Ronny Kobo
Verda Colorblocked Knit Midi-Dress

The drop-waist is very playful and on-trend.

Linen Dress With Contrasting Details
Mango
Linen Dress

Off-white but still just as elegant.

Rib-Knit Dress With Flared Skirt
H&M
Rib-Knit Dress

For a more casual take on the trend.

Roxy Linen Two Piece
Reformation
Roxy Linen Two Piece

And we've noticed the combination growing in the co-ord department too.

Hannah Almassi
Hannah Almassi
Editor in Chief

Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.

