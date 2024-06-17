Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Undeniably Chic Dress Trend of All Time
First, we must preface this article by expressing our sincere hope that Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales' treatment is progressing well and looking positive. We had not anticipated that she would be present for the King's birthday celebrations, but in an Instagram post on the @princeandprincessofwales account the day before, she stated, "I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," providing the world with heads-up that she would return after many months out of the public eye. The truth is, as trivial as it may seem to document what she is wearing on this occasion, she has hundreds of thousands of fashion fans worldwide who have missed the regularity at which we usually enjoy her outfits. She has established a place in the fashion landscape as a beacon of elegance and composure, and over the weekend, she looked as classic and classy as ever.
For the King's Trooping the Colour Parade in central London, Middleton arrived with her husband, William, Prince of Wales, and her children Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George. In an understated monochrome Jenny Packham dress with an asymmetric bow at the neck, a Philip Treacy hat, and floral pearl earrings, the Middleton looked the picture of sophistication. She simultaneously tapped into one of the season's most prevalent trends: black and white dresses. It is a simple yet effective formula that we have seen cropping up across a broad spectrum of price points and brands, not just on midis and minis but also via skirts, tops, and even swimwear. It references a minimalist, glam 1980s throwback, which chimes perfectly with the fashion mood for grown-up style this year.
Eschewing the nude pumps that have complimented many an outfit in her archive, the Princess opted for a matching pair of white heels with a contrasting black Mulberry clutch in a high-fashion power move that puts this look into more directional territory.
Shop the white-and-black trend:
The sophistication runs through this dress in terms of its silhouette too.
This is a great option to take from day-to-night. Plus, the affordable price tag can't be beat.
Swap piping or trims for embroidery or prints in a contrast of black.
And we've noticed the combination growing in the co-ord department too.
This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.
