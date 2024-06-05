The 25 Best Swimsuits in Every Summer Color Trend

If you need to do some swimsuit shopping as summer approaches but aren't sure where to start, I have a simple suggestion: Start with color. It'll narrow your search down a lot and make shopping a lot more fun. But if you're not even sure what color swimsuit you want, I have some suggestions that I think you may appreciate.

Swimsuit trends are usually dictated by the overarching fashion trends of that season, and that goes for color trends as well. You'll always find black and bright colors in abundance when it comes to swimwear each summer, but my list of swimsuit color trends is a bit more nuanced. There are six color trends, in particular, that make excellent swimsuit colors, and the market is flooded with them. Ranging from subtle neutrals to bold statement makers, these swimsuit colors will ensure that you stand out at the beach or pool. Scroll on to get your bikini and one-piece shopping started for the season.

Chocolate Brown

One of the most elegant swimsuit color trends of the season, you will look like you know what you're doing in a chocolate brown swimsuit this summer.

Shop Chocolate Brown Swimsuit

HUNZA G Tammy Metallic Seersucker Triangle Bikini $230 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Ruched Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit $118 SHOP NOW

vitamin A Moss Bikini Top $100 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Samba Bikini Bottoms ($98).

Red

To the surprise of no one, red swimsuits are set to be big again this summer. If you want to avoid Baywatch associations, opt for a bikini.

Shop Red Swimsuits

HAIGHT Gabi Ribbed Bandeau Bikini $238 SHOP NOW

Reformation Posidonia One Piece Swimsuit $178 SHOP NOW

Hunza G Juno Bikini Set $245 SHOP NOW

Ramy Brook Jayda Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit $258 SHOP NOW

Black and White

It's a combo! Black and white swimsuits are just about as chic as it gets. They're timeless and you'll always look on-trend yet classic when wearing one.

Shop Black and White Swimsuits

Montce X Olivia Culpo Jacelyn One Piece $175 SHOP NOW

Cobalt Blue

If brights are more your speed and you like to kind of match the water, add a cobalt blue swimsuit to your shopping list. Compliments of this pretty color are guaranteed.

Shop Cobalt Blue Swimsuits

Good American Whip Stitch One-Piece Swimsuit $119 SHOP NOW

Artesands Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle A–g Cup One-Piece Swimsuit $185 SHOP NOW

Yellow

Yellow is a major color trend this summer, and every shade of yellow from butter to marigold happens to look amazing in the sun.

Shop Yellow Swimsuits

Solid & Striped X Sofia Richie Grainge the Luela One Piece $228 SHOP NOW

Maygel Coronel + Net Sustain Agape One-Shoulder Appliquéd Bikini $300 SHOP NOW

Melissa Odabash Milan Underwired Bikini Top $146 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Milan Bikini Briefs ($146).

Pale Pink

After last summer's hot pink moment, it's pale pink that's at the forefront for summer 2024. This pretty color is a great option if you prefer pastel swimwear.

Shop Pale Pink Swimsuits

Versace Swim One Piece $425 SHOP NOW