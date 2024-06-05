The 25 Best Swimsuits in Every Summer Color Trend
If you need to do some swimsuit shopping as summer approaches but aren't sure where to start, I have a simple suggestion: Start with color. It'll narrow your search down a lot and make shopping a lot more fun. But if you're not even sure what color swimsuit you want, I have some suggestions that I think you may appreciate.
Swimsuit trends are usually dictated by the overarching fashion trends of that season, and that goes for color trends as well. You'll always find black and bright colors in abundance when it comes to swimwear each summer, but my list of swimsuit color trends is a bit more nuanced. There are six color trends, in particular, that make excellent swimsuit colors, and the market is flooded with them. Ranging from subtle neutrals to bold statement makers, these swimsuit colors will ensure that you stand out at the beach or pool. Scroll on to get your bikini and one-piece shopping started for the season.
Chocolate Brown
One of the most elegant swimsuit color trends of the season, you will look like you know what you're doing in a chocolate brown swimsuit this summer.
Shop Chocolate Brown Swimsuit
Shop the matching August Eyelet High Waist Bikini Bottoms ($170).
Shop the matching Samba Bikini Bottoms ($98).
Red
To the surprise of no one, red swimsuits are set to be big again this summer. If you want to avoid Baywatch associations, opt for a bikini.
Shop Red Swimsuits
Black and White
It's a combo! Black and white swimsuits are just about as chic as it gets. They're timeless and you'll always look on-trend yet classic when wearing one.
Shop Black and White Swimsuits
Shop the matching Rose Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($176).
Shop the matching Tossa Bikini Top ($98).
Shop the matching Brazilian Bikini Bottoms ($13).
Cobalt Blue
If brights are more your speed and you like to kind of match the water, add a cobalt blue swimsuit to your shopping list. Compliments of this pretty color are guaranteed.
Shop Cobalt Blue Swimsuits
Shop the matching Blake Bikini Bottoms ($165).
Shop the matching Bridget Reversible Bottoms ($70).
Yellow
Yellow is a major color trend this summer, and every shade of yellow from butter to marigold happens to look amazing in the sun.
Shop Yellow Swimsuits
Shop the matching Milan Bikini Briefs ($146).
Pale Pink
After last summer's hot pink moment, it's pale pink that's at the forefront for summer 2024. This pretty color is a great option if you prefer pastel swimwear.
Shop Pale Pink Swimsuits
Shop the matching Declan High Rise Bikini Bottoms ($125).
Shop the matching Ella Covered Bikini Bottoms ($115).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
