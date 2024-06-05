The 25 Best Swimsuits in Every Summer Color Trend

Women wearing yellow swimsuits and bucket hats by the ocean
(Image credit: @sabinasocol; @amaka.hameliinck; @cassdimicco)
Allyson Payer
By
published

If you need to do some swimsuit shopping as summer approaches but aren't sure where to start, I have a simple suggestion: Start with color. It'll narrow your search down a lot and make shopping a lot more fun. But if you're not even sure what color swimsuit you want, I have some suggestions that I think you may appreciate.

Swimsuit trends are usually dictated by the overarching fashion trends of that season, and that goes for color trends as well. You'll always find black and bright colors in abundance when it comes to swimwear each summer, but my list of swimsuit color trends is a bit more nuanced. There are six color trends, in particular, that make excellent swimsuit colors, and the market is flooded with them. Ranging from subtle neutrals to bold statement makers, these swimsuit colors will ensure that you stand out at the beach or pool. Scroll on to get your bikini and one-piece shopping started for the season.

Chocolate Brown

One of the most elegant swimsuit color trends of the season, you will look like you know what you're doing in a chocolate brown swimsuit this summer.

Woman wearing a brown bikini at the beach

(Image credit: @claire_most)

Shop Chocolate Brown Swimsuit

Tammy Metallic Seersucker Triangle Bikini
HUNZA G
Tammy Metallic Seersucker Triangle Bikini

Ruched Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Ruched Squareneck One-Piece Swimsuit

August Eyelet Balconette Bikini Top
Zimmermann
August Eyelet Balconette Bikini Top

Shop the matching August Eyelet High Waist Bikini Bottoms ($170).

Moss Bikini Top
vitamin A
Moss Bikini Top

Shop the matching Samba Bikini Bottoms ($98).

Red

To the surprise of no one, red swimsuits are set to be big again this summer. If you want to avoid Baywatch associations, opt for a bikini.

French woman wearing a red bikini by the ocean

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Shop Red Swimsuits

Gabi Ribbed Bandeau Bikini
HAIGHT
Gabi Ribbed Bandeau Bikini

Posidonia One Piece Swimsuit
Reformation
Posidonia One Piece Swimsuit

Juno Bikini Set
Hunza G
Juno Bikini Set

Jayda Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Ramy Brook
Jayda Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Black and White

It's a combo! Black and white swimsuits are just about as chic as it gets. They're timeless and you'll always look on-trend yet classic when wearing one.

Woman wearing a black and white bikini in front of the ocean

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop Black and White Swimsuits

Rose Floral-Appliqué Bandeau Bikini Top
Same
Rose Floral-Appliqué Bandeau Bikini Top

Shop the matching Rose Striped High-Rise Bikini Bottoms ($176).

Azure Bikini Bottom
Reformation
Azure Bikini Bottom

Shop the matching Tossa Bikini Top ($98).

Non-Padded Bikini Top
H&M
Non-Padded Bikini Top

Shop the matching Brazilian Bikini Bottoms ($13).

Montce X Olivia Culpo Jacelyn One Piece
Montce
X Olivia Culpo Jacelyn One Piece

Cobalt Blue

If brights are more your speed and you like to kind of match the water, add a cobalt blue swimsuit to your shopping list. Compliments of this pretty color are guaranteed.

Woman wearing blue swimsuit by the pool

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Shop Cobalt Blue Swimsuits

Shoreline Bikini Top
Staud
Shoreline Bikini Top

Shop the matching Blake Bikini Bottoms ($165).

Whip Stitch One-Piece Swimsuit
Good American
Whip Stitch One-Piece Swimsuit

Eloise Underwire Top
VDM
Eloise Underwire Top

Shop the matching Bridget Reversible Bottoms ($70).

Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle A–g Cup One-Piece Swimsuit
Artesands
Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle A–g Cup One-Piece Swimsuit

Yellow

Yellow is a major color trend this summer, and every shade of yellow from butter to marigold happens to look amazing in the sun.

Women wearing yellow swimsuits with bucket hats

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Shop Yellow Swimsuits

Solid & Striped X Sofia Richie Grainge the Luela One Piece
Solid & Striped
X Sofia Richie Grainge the Luela One Piece

+ Net Sustain Agape One-Shoulder Appliquéd Bikini
Maygel Coronel
+ Net Sustain Agape One-Shoulder Appliquéd Bikini

Mara One-Piece Swimsuit
bond-eye
Mara One-Piece Swimsuit

MELISSA ODABASH bikini
Melissa Odabash
Milan Underwired Bikini Top

Shop the matching Milan Bikini Briefs ($146).

Pale Pink

After last summer's hot pink moment, it's pale pink that's at the forefront for summer 2024. This pretty color is a great option if you prefer pastel swimwear.

Emili Sindlev in the ocean wearing a pink bikini

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Shop Pale Pink Swimsuits

Walker Bikini Top
Staud
Walker Bikini Top

Shop the matching Declan High Rise Bikini Bottoms ($125).

Swim One Piece
Versace
Swim One Piece

Jasmin Bikini Top
Bananhot
Jasmin Bikini Top

Shop the matching Ella Covered Bikini Bottoms ($115).

Tanlines Emma Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
Billabong
Tanlines Emma Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit

Explore More:
Bikini
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸