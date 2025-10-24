J.Law Channeled Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in the Winter Hero Item That Makes Basic Trousers Look Elegant

It's not winter in New York City yet, but it sure looked like it was yesterday when Jennifer Lawrence stepped out wearing a long coat and a chunky scarf. Regardless, her look balanced polish and personality while evoking Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's enduring elegance through a statement leopard-print coat. Last year, it took over the streets of NYC, London, Copenhagen, and Paris, and quickly became one of the season's hottest buys. Now, it's back to prove its staying power and show it's no longer a daring piece but a timeless style that will serve our wardrobes through another fall and winter.
The reason J.Law and other chic dressers have been eager to pull out their leopard-print coats is that the pattern itself looks rich and elegant, and the neutral tones make it incredibly versatile for outfit pairings. While the style perfectly complements a classic LBD or any kind of jeans, fashion people like J.Law are styling the coat with black tailored trousers, which gives off a chicer, more sophisticated look because it's a bit more unexpected. If you're inspired to add one to your outerwear collection, good news: We've rounded up the best leopard-print coats from brands like La Ligne and Madewell, along with the black trousers to match each. Happy shopping!
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.