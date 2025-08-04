Not Mesh Flats, Not Suede Sneakers: The Elegant Shoe Trend Jackie O Would Wear With Wide-Leg Pants Instead

American Love Story, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy about the marriage of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, is currently being filmed in NYC. The show features Sarah Pidgeon as Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Naomi Watts as Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis (Jackie O), with Watts already showcasing Jackie O's iconic style.
Giving us a glimpse of what Jackie O might wear in 2025, Watts was seen on set in an elegant trouser ensemble featuring a silk headscarf, red button-down shirt, beige wide-leg trousers, oversize sunglasses, and brown ballet flats.
What's most interesting is the shoe choice. Instead of Jackie O's usual leather pumps or Jack Rogers sandals, Watts was styled in woven leather flats—a style that feels very 2025. While the shoes have the timeless ballet-flat shape, the woven design adds a touch of modernity and character. And with their visual interest from the texture, they can elevate even a simple pant outfit. With that said, if you're inspired by this Jackie O look, keep scrolling. We've rounded up the perfect pieces to help you re-create the outfit, including the best woven leather ballet flats on the market.
Get the Look
Anthropologie
Patterned Hair Scarves, Set of 2
Wear it on your head or tie it around your neck.
Madewell
Poplin Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt
Endless styling possibilities.
Favorite Daughter
The Shortie Favorite Pants
These will become the hardest-working pants in your wardrobe.
Quince
Italian Leather Handwoven Square Toe Ballet Flat
Talk about expensive-looking flats.
Shop More Woven Leather Ballet Flats
Schutz
Arissa Woven Leather Flats
Get the Jackie O look for less than $100.
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Woven Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats
The elastic strap creates a look similar to a Mary Jane shoe.
DOLCE VITA
Roslyn Woven Ballet Flats
White shoes are trending—just ask Hailey Bieber, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Pamela Anderson.
Bernardo
Gwynn Woven Ballet Flats
Wear these with an LBD in the summer and with black trousers and a sweater in the fall.
FREDA SALVADOR
Roma Round Toe Ballet Flat
These also come in dark brown, silver, green, and white.
