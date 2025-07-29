Jennifer Lopez Just Swerved Her Usual Ripped Jeans for This Much More Elegant Style

If there’s one person's denim collection I’d love to raid, it’s Jennifer Lopez’s. Stepping out in a pair of blue jeans more often than not, there's almost no outfit Lopez won't complete with a chic wash of denim. With a knack for choosing silhouettes I'm drawn to myself, naturally, I’ll always investigate a new Lopez look—especially the ones that might inspire a refresh of my own jean line-up.
After months of spotting the singer defaulting to ripped jeans, I recently spotted Lopez in a pair that feels decidedly more refined. Trading in her distressed denim for something sleeker, she recently wore a pair of wide-leg jeans in a classic mid-wash blue—longline, voluminous and, in my opinion, distinctly elegant.
With their flowing cut and generous fit, these jeans offered a polish that her usual ripped pairs simply can’t match. While Lopez styled her floor-grazing pair with a sharp black top, the beauty of this silhouette lies in its versatility. Wear with a billowy blouse for a ‘70s twist, or a pretty lace cami for a glossy, evening-ready finish.
Of all the denim trends Lopez has championed, this is the one I’m most tempted to borrow. Read on to see the wide-leg jeans I’ve been eyeing ever since.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans:
H&M
Wide High Jeans
Every great wardrobe starts with a comfortable pair of jeans.
Zara
Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
These are cut to a mid-waist design for a relaxed and comfortable finish.
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
Style with sandals or pair these with a sleek pointed-toe heel.
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans
These also come in nine other shades.
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Fashion people know that Agolde's jeans are some of the best on the market.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
This rich indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Chloé
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
The high-rise and wide-leg combination gives these a distinct '70s energy.
Mother
The Headliner Sneak Jeans
Add a swish to you step with these chic voluminious jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.