Jennifer Lopez Just Swerved Her Usual Ripped Jeans for This Much More Elegant Style

No one embraces a jeans trend like Jennifer Lopez, and this week she stepped out in the specific denim style that's chicer than all the rest.

If there’s one person's denim collection I’d love to raid, it’s Jennifer Lopez’s. Stepping out in a pair of blue jeans more often than not, there's almost no outfit Lopez won't complete with a chic wash of denim. With a knack for choosing silhouettes I'm drawn to myself, naturally, I’ll always investigate a new Lopez look—especially the ones that might inspire a refresh of my own jean line-up.

After months of spotting the singer defaulting to ripped jeans, I recently spotted Lopez in a pair that feels decidedly more refined. Trading in her distressed denim for something sleeker, she recently wore a pair of wide-leg jeans in a classic mid-wash blue—longline, voluminous and, in my opinion, distinctly elegant.

Jennifer Lopez wears dark blue, floor-grazing wide-leg trousers with a black top.

(Image credit: @jlo)

With their flowing cut and generous fit, these jeans offered a polish that her usual ripped pairs simply can’t match. While Lopez styled her floor-grazing pair with a sharp black top, the beauty of this silhouette lies in its versatility. Wear with a billowy blouse for a ‘70s twist, or a pretty lace cami for a glossy, evening-ready finish.

Of all the denim trends Lopez has championed, this is the one I’m most tempted to borrow. Read on to see the wide-leg jeans I’ve been eyeing ever since.

Shop Wide-Leg Jeans:

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

Every great wardrobe starts with a comfortable pair of jeans.

Trf Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
Zara
Mid-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans

These are cut to a mid-waist design for a relaxed and comfortable finish.

Wide-Leg Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Denim Trousers

Style with sandals or pair these with a sleek pointed-toe heel.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans – Mid Blue – Women – Arket Gb
Arket
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

These also come in nine other shades.

Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Agolde
Low Curve Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

Fashion people know that Agolde's jeans are some of the best on the market.

Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

This rich indigo shade is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
Chloé
High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The high-rise and wide-leg combination gives these a distinct '70s energy.

The Headliner Sneak - Green Thumb
Mother
The Headliner Sneak Jeans

Add a swish to you step with these chic voluminious jeans.

Paige, Anessa 31" Wide Leg Jean
Paige
Anessa 31" Wide Leg Jean

These also come in sixteen other shades!

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

