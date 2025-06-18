This Pretty, Throw-on Top Makes Jeans, Shorts and Capris Look Parisian-Level Chic

When summer hits, my entire aesthetic shifts. The person who lives in head-to-toe black quietly melts away, and suddenly, my inner Parisian makes an entrance, which means my usual neutral palette gives way to white linen, romantic lace and floaty silhouettes. And it appears I'm not alone.

Per my usual daily routine of scrolling various social media platforms I soon began seeing a pattern. Initially I spotted fashion person Lucy Williams wearing a French-adjacent top trend I couldn’t believe I’d overlooked: a lace camisole. Delicate, nostalgic and gloriously chic, the moment I saw the image, I knew this wasn’t just a fleeting post, but a top I needed to know more about.

Now I appreciate this isn't a new trend as such—lace camisoles have been around for a while—but in place of traditional silk and satin, fresher cotton styles are coming through with intricate, ruffled lace trims around the border, symmetrical pleating and the tiny buttons, all of which feel elegantly elevated and distinctly French.

Why is it so relevant now? Well, the lace camisole trend plays on the rise of lingerie-inspired silhouettes, a look that’s turned mainstream in recent years thanks to shows like The Buccaneers and Bridgerton, where frills, lace and corsetry are constantly on display. Having moved beyond its ’90s minimalist phase and the slinky aesthetic favoured by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the noughties (see: The Simple Life), 2025's lace camisole has been reimagined in line with our infatuation with classic-looking pieces. Its ability to tap into a romantic feel without feeling too sweet or saccharine is another part of its charm; what's more, there's been a steady spike in Google searches for lace camisoles in recent days, so I know it's definitely a "thing".

As for styling them, it couldn't be easier. Pair with a white or black capri trouser for an elegant take—mesh ballet flats or sandals are all you need for a polished finish. Or, if you're looking to for something slightly more relaxed, jeans or denim shorts will benefit from the lace camisole's pretty mood—just add a thong or fisherman sandal.

Thankfully, the top trend is everywhere on the market right now, from Reformation to H&M. Shop my edit of the best lace camisoles for summer below.

Shop the Lace Camisole Trend: