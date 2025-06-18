This Pretty, Throw-on Top Makes Jeans, Shorts and Capris Look Parisian-Level Chic

As timeless as a broderie blouse but as on-trend as a handkerchief silhouette, this summer, the Parisian-inspired lace camisole is the next It top to try.

Fashion people wearing the white lace camisole trend
(Image credit: @lucywilliams02 @makenna_alyse)
When summer hits, my entire aesthetic shifts. The person who lives in head-to-toe black quietly melts away, and suddenly, my inner Parisian makes an entrance, which means my usual neutral palette gives way to white linen, romantic lace and floaty silhouettes. And it appears I'm not alone.

Per my usual daily routine of scrolling various social media platforms I soon began seeing a pattern. Initially I spotted fashion person Lucy Williams wearing a French-adjacent top trend I couldn’t believe I’d overlooked: a lace camisole. Delicate, nostalgic and gloriously chic, the moment I saw the image, I knew this wasn’t just a fleeting post, but a top I needed to know more about.

Fashion person Lucy Williams wears a white cotton lace camisole top, blue denim shorts she is carrying a raffia bag and 90s sunnies. In the photo she is sat on a wall in a image taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Now I appreciate this isn't a new trend as such—lace camisoles have been around for a while—but in place of traditional silk and satin, fresher cotton styles are coming through with intricate, ruffled lace trims around the border, symmetrical pleating and the tiny buttons, all of which feel elegantly elevated and distinctly French.

Why is it so relevant now? Well, the lace camisole trend plays on the rise of lingerie-inspired silhouettes, a look that’s turned mainstream in recent years thanks to shows like The Buccaneers and Bridgerton, where frills, lace and corsetry are constantly on display. Having moved beyond its ’90s minimalist phase and the slinky aesthetic favoured by Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie in the noughties (see: The Simple Life), 2025's lace camisole has been reimagined in line with our infatuation with classic-looking pieces. Its ability to tap into a romantic feel without feeling too sweet or saccharine is another part of its charm; what's more, there's been a steady spike in Google searches for lace camisoles in recent days, so I know it's definitely a "thing".

Fashion person Makenna wears the white lace camisole trend, white capri trousers, buckled ballet flats and carries a white Chanel hobo bag. She is stood in a hotel bedroom and is lent against a wall in a image taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @makenna_alyse)

As for styling them, it couldn't be easier. Pair with a white or black capri trouser for an elegant take—mesh ballet flats or sandals are all you need for a polished finish. Or, if you're looking to for something slightly more relaxed, jeans or denim shorts will benefit from the lace camisole's pretty mood—just add a thong or fisherman sandal.

Fashion person Marina is wearing the lace camisole top trend, she pairs with a pink cardigan blue denim jeans, brown suede shoes and a light brown clutch with isn't to dissimilar in colour to her bag. She is sat in a doorway in front of a red - brown door in an image taken from her Instagram recently.

(Image credit: @marinna_torres)

Thankfully, the top trend is everywhere on the market right now, from Reformation to H&M. Shop my edit of the best lace camisoles for summer below.

Shop the Lace Camisole Trend:

Gathered Peplum Top
H&M
Gathered Peplum Top

So cute.

Swan Top
Reformation
Swan Top

Isn't this just dreamy?

Peplum Vest Top
H&M
Peplum Vest Top

The delicate flower details make this feel super elevated.

Traveler Top -- Salt
DOEN
Traveler Top

I love all things Dôen.

White Embroidered Frill Pyjama Top
Nobodys Child
White Embroidered Frill Pyjama Top

Yes, this is a pyjama top, but no one will suspect given how chic it is.

Forevermore Tank
Free People
Forevermore Tank

Who said you have to stick to white? This pretty option is available in 10 shades.

Suvereto Lace-Trimmed Swiss-Dot and Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Tank
LORETTA CAPONI
Suvereto Lace-Trimmed Swiss-Dot and Broderie Anglaise Cotton-Voile Tank

Pair with your favourite relaxed jeans for a summer-ready look.

Belvoir Broderie Anglaise Linen Tank
BODE
Belvoir Broderie Anglaise Linen Tank

Bode always comes through with great styles, and the matching trousers are so summer 2025 coded.

Asos Design Cotton Baby Doll Lace Trim Cami Top in Ecru
ASOS DESIGN
Cotton Baby Doll Lace Trim Cami Top

This looks far more expensive than its £26 price tag.

Top Berry Cropped Cotton Blouse
Poupette St Barth
Top Berry Cropped Cotton Blouse

It will probably interest you to learn there's a matching skirt to this pretty top.

Asos Design Square Neck Lace Detail Pyjama Set
ASOS DESIGN
Square Neck Lace Detail Pyjama Set

Dive into the underwear-as-outerwear look with this set.

MANGO, Combined Top With Openwork Details

MANGO
Combined Top With Openwork Details

I love the crochet on this style. Pair with jeans and a lightweight jacket for casual day attire.

