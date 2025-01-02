Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Horseshoe Jeans With the Most Surprising Boot Trend

While for the most part Jennifer Lopez keeps her daily styling polished and unfussy, she often finds a way or two to weave in an element of surprise. Taking to the slopes this week, Lopez was spotted out in Aspen putting her signature flair on ski styling. Forgoing the puffer coats and thermal leggings that dominate the winter destination, Lopez stepped out in a combination of trending staples that deserve a closer look.

Picking up on one of the biggest denim trends of the past few months, Lopez styled her cosy winter look with a sculptural pair of horseshoe jeans. Hugging the waist before flaring out at the knee and tapering in again towards the ankle, horseshoe jeans are one of the most dramatic denim trends we've seen in recent years. With such an interesting silhouette, these jeans are a little tricker than your average straight-leg pairs to style. Typically paired with ballet flats or heels to keep the look streamlined, Lopez’s unexpected hiker boots pairing has completely reframed how I think about styling this trend for the new season.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Thick-soled and full-coverage lace-up hiker boots are ideal for navigating snowy terrain, but an unconventional match for Lopez's sculptural jeans. Yet the pairing works surprisingly well, creating a juxtaposition that feels fresh and interesting without detracting from the dramatic silhouette of the jeans.

To balance the proportions, Lopez completed her ensemble with a thick cream knit and a trending barn jacket. Weaving in a final element of surprise, Lopez rounded off the outfit with a cream cowboy hat, proving once again that her style will always have space for the unexpected.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HORSESHOE JEANS AND HIKER BOOTS HERE:

H&M Barrel High Jeans £38 SHOP NOW These come in UK sizes 4—30.

H&M Chunky Lace-Up Boots £42 £25 SHOP NOW These are already on their way to selling out.

Marks & Spencer Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans £40 SHOP NOW These also come in a jet black shade.

Free People Pallabase Twill Boots £88 SHOP NOW Style with horseshoe jeans or pair with a straight-leg style.

River Island Blue Denim Seamed Barrel Jeans £45 SHOP NOW Style with a ballet flat or wear with a chunky boot à la JLo.

Phase Eight Meladie Black Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots £149 £75 SHOP NOW These also come in brown and grey.

Paige Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean £320 SHOP NOW These sculptural jeans are perfect for adding a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

Russell & Bromley Winter Boot £375 SHOP NOW Style with a fluffy sock to stay warm all winter.

Mother Denim The Half Pipe Flood Two-Tone High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans £335 SHOP NOW These crop at the ankle, meaning that they pair well with ballet flats and loafers.

Urban Outfitters Leather Hiker Boots £78 £46 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Free People We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW These also come in 19 other shades.