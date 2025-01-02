Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Horseshoe Jeans With the Most Surprising Boot Trend

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

While for the most part Jennifer Lopez keeps her daily styling polished and unfussy, she often finds a way or two to weave in an element of surprise. Taking to the slopes this week, Lopez was spotted out in Aspen putting her signature flair on ski styling. Forgoing the puffer coats and thermal leggings that dominate the winter destination, Lopez stepped out in a combination of trending staples that deserve a closer look.

Picking up on one of the biggest denim trends of the past few months, Lopez styled her cosy winter look with a sculptural pair of horseshoe jeans. Hugging the waist before flaring out at the knee and tapering in again towards the ankle, horseshoe jeans are one of the most dramatic denim trends we've seen in recent years. With such an interesting silhouette, these jeans are a little tricker than your average straight-leg pairs to style. Typically paired with ballet flats or heels to keep the look streamlined, Lopez’s unexpected hiker boots pairing has completely reframed how I think about styling this trend for the new season.

Jennifer Lopez wears horseshoe jeans and hiker boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Thick-soled and full-coverage lace-up hiker boots are ideal for navigating snowy terrain, but an unconventional match for Lopez's sculptural jeans. Yet the pairing works surprisingly well, creating a juxtaposition that feels fresh and interesting without detracting from the dramatic silhouette of the jeans.

To balance the proportions, Lopez completed her ensemble with a thick cream knit and a trending barn jacket. Weaving in a final element of surprise, Lopez rounded off the outfit with a cream cowboy hat, proving once again that her style will always have space for the unexpected.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST HORSESHOE JEANS AND HIKER BOOTS HERE:

Barrel High Jeans
H&M
Barrel High Jeans

These come in UK sizes 4—30.

Chunky Lace-Up Boots
H&M
Chunky Lace-Up Boots

These are already on their way to selling out.

Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans

These also come in a jet black shade.

Pallabase Twill Boots
Free People
Pallabase Twill Boots

Style with horseshoe jeans or pair with a straight-leg style.

Blue Denim Seamed Barrel Jeans
River Island
Blue Denim Seamed Barrel Jeans

Style with a ballet flat or wear with a chunky boot à la JLo.

Meladie Black Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots
Phase Eight
Meladie Black Leather Lace Up Ankle Boots

These also come in brown and grey.

paige,

Paige
Arellia 32" Barrel Leg Jean

These sculptural jeans are perfect for adding a dramatic edge to your daily styling.

Lagoon
Russell & Bromley
Winter Boot

Style with a fluffy sock to stay warm all winter.

The Half Pipe Flood Two-Tone High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
Mother Denim
The Half Pipe Flood Two-Tone High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

These crop at the ankle, meaning that they pair well with ballet flats and loafers.

Uo East Leather Hiker Boots
Urban Outfitters
Leather Hiker Boots

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans
Free People
We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

These also come in 19 other shades.

Cortina Leather Shearling Boot - Black/black
Penelope Chilvers
Cortina Leather Shearling Boot

Style a pop of colour in the most low-key way.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸