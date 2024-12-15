When winter's really biting I prefer to keep my styling uncomplicated and warm by wearing jeans or skirts most of the time. Not only does this guarantee a comfortable finish, but it also makes it easier to select an outfit in the morning, as I have somewhat of a uniform that I fall back on every day. Reaching for these staples come rain or shine they're also often my go-to for any relaxed evening events, and when these elegant occasions arise I normally keep it simple by styling my jeans or skirts with a pretty blouse.

A long-time fan of these classic combinations, I've been on the hunt for some new blouses in fresh colour trends to give my wardrobe a seasonal update. Inspired by some of the elegant blouses that have populated my timeline, I've come to realise that a few particular colours are really having a moment right now.

From fresh creams to sky blues, read on to discover the blouse colour trends that are taking off this season and will last way into 2025:

1. CREAM

Style Notes: This winter, I’ve been reaching for fresh cream blouses instead of classic white. Bright, light, and endlessly versatile, this pretty shade softens dark winter outfits without the need to introduce colours. Pairing beautifully with denim and tailored trousers, cream blouses have become my go-to when I want to feel effortlessly polished.

2. EMERALD GREEN

Style Notes: There's something quietly luxurious about an emerald green blouse. Perhaps it's the jewel tone, or the rich dimension when it catches the light, but I find emerald green green feels captivatingly special. To me, it’s one of the most intriguing shades, and it truly comes into its own during the winter season.

3. BLACK

Style Notes: Predictable? Perhaps. But there's something undeniably elegant about a chic black blouse. Pairing well with black trousers or jeans for a tonal look, this versatile garment also styles well with blue denim or a colourful skirt. A wardrobe staple you can turn back to again and again—I'll never stop singing the praises of an elegant black blouse.

4. SKY BLUE

Style Notes: The sky-blue trend is set to be huge in spring 2025. Get ahead of the curve by styling this up-and-coming hue with a pretty miniskirt or elevating it with floor-skimming tailored trousers.

5. BURGUNDY

Style Notes: Burgundy is the standout colour trend of the season, and I can't see it going away anytime soon. In a rich ruby hue, this trend delivers a sophisticated finish while adding colour to your outfit in a low-key way.

