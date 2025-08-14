Goodbye, Ballet Flats: It Girls in London, NYC, and Paris Are Prioritizing This Fall Flat Shoe Trend Instead

Loafers have always had a certain quiet power, but this fall, they’re the defining shoe of the season—and it’s not just about the classic black penny. From chunky silhouettes to sleek finishes, loafers are showing up in outfits that feel both elevated and effortless. If you’re ready to give your ballet flats a break or want something that grounds your look with polish, these fall loafer outfits are the perfect place to start.
The first formula we’re seeing on repeat? Tailored trousers, a simple tee or sweater, and sleek leather loafers. It’s the kind of outfit that works for the office and feels cool for a coffee run after. Add an oversize blazer for a sharp finish or swap in a leather jacket to give it an edge. The key here is keeping the pieces minimal and the lines clean—let the loafer do the styling heavy lifting.
For something a bit more trend-forward, fashion people are creating loafer outfits with micro miniskirts or super-short shorts with socks. It’s a nod to schoolgirl style, but the updated take feels grown-up when you go for a structured skirt and layer on a long coat. Loafers with lug soles or subtle hardware instantly modernize the look, and sheer tights or sporty crew socks give it just the right amount of contrast.
And of course, denim is in the mix. Straight-leg jeans, especially darker washes, are the ideal base for loafers this season. Style them with a button-down shirt (half-tucked, naturally) or a cropped knit, and you’ve got a formula that works on repeat. You’ll notice the best loafer outfits are simple but intentional—so whether you’re reaching for a platform pair or sticking with timeless leather, these looks are the ones to copy now.
Get all the outfit ideas you need for fall below from chic dressers across stylish cities like London, New York, and Paris, and shop the key loafers along the way.
Get the look: Long-sleeve shirt + Cardigan + Trousers + Loafers
Dr. Martens
Adrian Bex Loafers
Get the look: Oversize blazer + Crisp T-shirt + Miniskirt + Loafers
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers
Get the look: Crisp white button-down + Dark jeans + Leather belt + Loafers
Vagabond Shoemakers
Alex Loafers
Get the look: Leather jacket + Striped button-down shirt + Loose black jeans + Loafers
Prada
Brushed Leather Loafers
Get the look: Butter-yellow long jacket + Shirt + Miniskirt + Statement bag + Loafers
Sebago
Classic Dan Penny Loafers
Get the look: Polished long jacket + Button-down sweater + Skirt + Loafers
AEYDE
Vanna Leather Loafers
Get the look: Suede jacket + Loose jeans + Loafers
Vince
Marin Boat Shoes
Get the look: Layered tanks + Miniskirt + Long socks + Loafers
G.H.BASS
Estelle Tassel Loafers
Get the look: Oversize striped button-down shirt + Black capris + Loafers
Steve Madden
Sag Boat Shoes
Get the look: Fitted black T-shirt + Cardigan + Dark jeans + Leather belt + Loafers
j.crew
Winona Penny Loafers
Get the look: Statement jacket + Micro minishorts + Tall socks + Loafers
Tony Bianco
Cherish Penny Loafer
Get the look: Black blazer + Tank + Jeans + White socks + Loafers
Proenza Schouler
Whip Loafers
Get the look: White top + Black trousers + Brown bag + Loafers
Black Suede Studio
Arrow Loafers
Get the look: Trench coat + Striped T-shirt + Light-wash jeans + Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers
Get the look: White blazer + Lace cami + Black trousers + Loafers
ZARA
Loafer Shoes
Get the look: Denim jacket + Long-sleeve top + Black jeans + Loafers