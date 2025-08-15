Tracee Ellis Ross Just Proved Stylish People Prefer Big Pants Over Tight Denim, Period

I know, I know, you might be wondering when thebig pants reign will end, as tighter silhouettes like capris and cigarette pants, and of course, skinny jeans, have risen in popularity this year. My guess: never. The billowing, easy shape continues to captivate every fashion person, including one of the most stylish celebrities,Tracee Ellis Ross. She was just spotted inLos Angeles wearing a head-to-toe Willy Chavarria ensemble: an oversized striped button-down, a striped tie, and oversized black pleated toes paired with loafers.
Skinny jeans and pants have made a surprise comeback this year, but roomier silhouettes have never been more popular, with various iterations of the trend coming out of the woodwork each season (withgenie pants being the latest). Ross is no stranger to a wide-leg pant as she’s been seen on and off the red carpet in them throughout the last few seasons. This might be due to her and other fashion people’s affinity for menswear, namely, brands like Hugo Boss, Saint Laurent, andLouis Vuitton, which continue to include big pants in their collections.
I, for one, believe Ellis Ross made a strong case for sticking with the big pants agenda. If you do too, keep scrolling to recreate her look and shop more big pants to swap tight ones for.
On Tracee Ellis Ross: Willy Chavarria striped button-down, striped tie, and black big pants
