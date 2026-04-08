This Is the Pretty Pant Trend It Girls Are Buying to Make Ballet Flats Look Cooler

Given that ballet flats have been a thing for a while, wearing them isn't as exciting as it once was. That doesn't mean they're any less chic, but it does mean that finding new things to wear with them is key if you're a ballet-flats wearer. One prominent ballet-flats wearer is Kaia Gerber, who even just collaborated with Repetto on her own collection. Gerber was recently spotted in Beverly Hills wearing one of the styles she designed: a pair of classic red ballet flats. What she wore with them made the flats look even cooler.
Gerber chose a pair of satin pull-on pants in navy. She wore the pant trend, which I can best describe as pretty and elegant, with a white baby tee, a classic trench coat, and, of course, her signature ballet flats. With the pants (especially worn low-rise as Gerber did), the flats look more interesting and unexpected than they would with jeans or a midi skirt. The beauty of pull-on satin pants is that, thanks to the elastic waistband, just about any pair can be worn low-rise.
As is often the case with Gerber's outfits, it's very modern-day French woman and is likely to inspire a plethora of satin-pants-and-ballet-flats outfits this spring and beyond. Keep scrolling to potentially be inspired yourself and shop pretty satin pull-on pants and ballet flats to wear with them.