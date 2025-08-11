I’ve long considered the black dresses in my wardrobe to be among the hardest-working pieces I own. From office hours to evening plans, they’ve seen every occasion that I have. Over time, I’ve noticed a bit of personal hierarchy emerge—favourites that I instinctively reach for again and again. Lately, the pieces at the very top share one special trait: elegant lace detailing.
With the lace-trim trend bubbling up over the past few months, it’s no surprise that my lace-adorned black dresses are pulling more than their fair share of the weight right now. And I’m clearly not alone in this newfound obsession. Just this week, Victoria Beckham stepped out in a little black dress with the very same elevated twist.
Spotted enjoying lunch outdoors, Beckham wore a breezy black number with delicate lace tracing its edges. The fine detailing gave the dress a lightness that balanced the summer heat, keeping the all-black look fresh and airy rather than heavy. Later that same day, she stepped out for a boat trip in the very same dress, making a case for the growing trend's versatility. While black dresses are reliable, they're not always the most exciting thing to wear; this small addition, however, totally changes that.
It struck me that, without the lace trim, the design might have slipped under the radar. Instead, that pretty embellishment entirely elevated it. While Beckham showed how perfect it can be for sunny afternoons, I can just as easily imagine it for a formal evening out, or styled with knee-high boots to carry it into autumn.
If you’re equally tempted by the easy elegance of this trend, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best black lace dresses to invest in now.
Shop Black Lace Dresses:
Zara
Satin Lace Dress
The asymmetrical hem gives this a thoroughly modern finish.
& Other Stories
Satin Slip Midi Dress
Layer this over a t-shirt or style on its own.
Rixo
Clarice Dress
This easy, elegant dress is a style you can come back to year after year.
Reformation
Provence Silk Dress
Shop this while it's on sale.
DÔEN
Obelia Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Midi Dress
DÔEN's elegant dresses are a fashion person's favourites.
SIR
Aries Cutout Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Maxi Dress
Style this with a tall heel, or give it a more relaxed energy by pairing with sandals or mary janes.
Free People
Nigel Preston Wrap Soho Dress
While I love this in the back, it also comes in eight other shades.
M&S Collection
Lace V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
Massimo Dutti
Long Satin Slip Dress
Ever grey wardrobe starts with an elegant slip dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.