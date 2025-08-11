Victoria Beckham Confirmed My Theory—This Pretty Detail Makes Black Dresses Less Predictable

This season’s hardest-working black dresses come with a romantic twist. Discover the dress trend that comes Victoria Beckham-approved.

Victoria Beckham wears a lace-trim black dress on a boat and to the beach.
I’ve long considered the black dresses in my wardrobe to be among the hardest-working pieces I own. From office hours to evening plans, they’ve seen every occasion that I have. Over time, I’ve noticed a bit of personal hierarchy emerge—favourites that I instinctively reach for again and again. Lately, the pieces at the very top share one special trait: elegant lace detailing.

With the lace-trim trend bubbling up over the past few months, it’s no surprise that my lace-adorned black dresses are pulling more than their fair share of the weight right now. And I’m clearly not alone in this newfound obsession. Just this week, Victoria Beckham stepped out in a little black dress with the very same elevated twist.

Victoria Beckham sits next to David Beckham wearing a lace trim black dress with an oversized straw hat.

Spotted enjoying lunch outdoors, Beckham wore a breezy black number with delicate lace tracing its edges. The fine detailing gave the dress a lightness that balanced the summer heat, keeping the all-black look fresh and airy rather than heavy. Later that same day, she stepped out for a boat trip in the very same dress, making a case for the growing trend's versatility. While black dresses are reliable, they're not always the most exciting thing to wear; this small addition, however, totally changes that.

Victoria Beckham sits on a boat wearing a lace trim black dress with an oversized straw hat.

It struck me that, without the lace trim, the design might have slipped under the radar. Instead, that pretty embellishment entirely elevated it. While Beckham showed how perfect it can be for sunny afternoons, I can just as easily imagine it for a formal evening out, or styled with knee-high boots to carry it into autumn.

If you’re equally tempted by the easy elegance of this trend, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best black lace dresses to invest in now.

Shop Black Lace Dresses:

