Wait, Victoria Beckham Just Sneakily Cut Her Hair Into a "Skimmed Bob" Haircut
Victoria Beckham has a hair CV full of iconic haircuts, and she's just returned to one of her signature bob cuts.
If there's a celebrity who has a truly iconic history of haircuts, it's Victoria Beckham. From her signature "Pob" to the Beckham bob and her recent longer lengths with hair tumbling all the way to her waist, VB never misses when she tries a new haircut. Or any beauty look, for that matter. The whole Who What Wear UK team are all equally obsessed with her Victoria Beckham Beauty line, too. (The Satin Kajal Liners? Modern icons.)
So when she took to her Instagram Stories recently, we were quick to spot that she casually debuted a brand new bob hair trend—and as you'd expect from VB, it's impossibly chic.
Victoria Beckham Skimmed Bob Haircut
We've been used to seeing Victoria with longer lengths in recent months, but her new haircut is far shorter—even more so than the mid-length haircuts she has dabbled with in recent months—and it's safe to say that it's going to quickly become one of the most-requested haircuts in salons this summer.
Giving us a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her hair and makeup glam, Victoria shared a video to her IG Stories with her newly cut skimmed bob, secured back with Victoria Beckham Beauty hair clips.
While it may not be the inverted bob from her Spice Girls days, Victoria's new short haircut gives a nod to her "pob" cut. But this time around, her new bob haircut has a relaxed, shoulder-skimming length with just a hint of an undone wave that I want to copy immediately. There are also some subtle layers that give her hair that effortless, tousled movement. In fact, I'm predicting VB's skimmed bob to be one of the defining summer hair trends for 2025.
It's a great low-maintenance haircut if you want to go for a short haircut. The shoulder-skimming length can easily be grown out seamlessly without regular visits to the salon. Easy to maintain and chic? Sign me up.
Before her recent chop, we also spotted Victoria with a long bob (AKA, the lob haircut) with loose, piecey waves in recent weeks. It seems she may have been gearing up to go shorter for summer—perfect timing as the temperatures soar.
Shop the Look
Achieve that barely-there, loose wave with a large curling wand or tong. GHD's ensures a natural-looking result.
Are you as desperate as I am to get Victoria Beckham's hair clips? They come as a gift with purchase if you spend £75 or more. My suggestion would be to stock up on a couple of the Satin Kajal Liners (£32).
Eleanor Vousden is the beauty editor for Who What Wear UK. She was previously deputy editor at Hairdressers Journal, health writer at Woman & Home and junior beauty editor at Powder. She has also contributed to Wallpaper and Elle Collections.With a degree in fashion journalism from the London College of Fashion, she has 10 years of industry experience and has been highly commended at the BSME Talent Awards for her work on Powder and also contributed to the title winning Website of the Year at the PPA Awards.Eleanor’s journalistic focus is providing readers with honest and helpful beauty content. She has interviewed celebrity makeup artists, hairstylists and dermatologists throughout her career, as well as celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Sarah Jessica Parker and Scarlett Johansson.
