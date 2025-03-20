Katie Holmes Just Wore the Timeless Spring Outfit that Screams Sophistication

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News

There are few celebrities whose outfits intrigue me quite as much as Katie Holmes. While she has a rock-solid sense of personal style, she's also not one to shy away from a new-season trend, weaving them into her daily looks with a seemingly effortless ease I could only dream of.

Take her most recent look for example. At first glance, it's a simple silhouette, but when you look a little more closely, you can appreciate how masterfully Holmes has balanced the timeless pieces in her wardrobe with trending buys. Leaning into some Old Hollywood classics, Holmes styled a pair of dark cream high-waisted trousers with a breezy cotton shirt neatly tucked in, refining her look with a sleek and sophisticated shoe trend that is already dominating this season.

What really gave her outfit that elegant Old Hollywood energy was the subtle detailing across her trousers. Choosing a high-waited silhouette—the cut that dominated the period—Holmes' trousers included considered front pleat detailing that added volume and structure to her silhouette while also giving off a tailored effect that made them feel particularly sleek.

Katie Holmes wear front pleat trousers with a shirt and white flats.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Tucking in a breezy blue shirt, Holmes kept to the tailoring theme, leaning into her classic wardrobe staples that deliver sophistication in droves. Finally, instead of opting for classic white trainers or mary janes, the actor selected a pair of trending almond-toe ballet flats in a fresh white shade, adding lightness and brightness to her spring ensemble, without having to incorporate excess colour. Pinching into a blunted point, Holmes' ballet flats worked in tandem with her high-waisted trousers to elongate her legs without the aid of heels.

Giving her look a modern edge, Holmes also slung a black and green leather bag over her shoulder, adding a little colour into her look in a way that enhanced her neutral outfit, rather than distracting from it.

Timeless and sophisticated, yet perfectly on trend, read on to discover Holmes' chic take on spring style below.

Shop Katie Holmes' Look Here:

The Weekend: Seersucker, Rain Blue Stripe
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend Shirt

In my opinion, With Nothing Underneath does shirting better than the rest.

Rampling Trouser: Cotton, Fawn
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trousers

The high-waisted detailing and front pleats give this such an elegant

Rebecca Ballet Flat
Loro Piana
Rebecca Ballet Flat

The small heel detailing adds a little extra height without sacrificing comfort.

Shop Our Other Favourite Trousers, Shirts and Flat Shoes Here:

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt

This looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Single Pleat Wide Leg Trousers
Marks & Spencer
Single Pleat Wide Leg Trousers

These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can easily find your perfect fit.

Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts
Aeyde
Delia Pointed-Toe Leather Heeled Courts

Style these with tailored trousers or pair with denim for a low-key look.

COS, Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

This also comes in ten other shades.

Ripley Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants
The Frankie Shop
Ripley Pleated Grain De Poudre Wide-Leg Pants

I always come back to The Frankie Shop for their elevated basics.

Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps
Marks & Spencer
Leather Slip on Flat Ballet Pumps

These pale cream flats are so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Pure Cotton Button Through Shirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Button Through Shirt

This also comes in a classic white shade.

Double Pleat Trousers
Zara
Double Pleat Trousers

Style this with a button-down shirt or wear with a fresh white tee.

Bibi Lou Zira Leather Ballet Flats
Anthropologie
Bibi Lou Zira Leather Ballet Flats

While I love these in the white, they also come in a vibrant red shade.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸