Victoria's Secret Pink x LoveShackFancy Is the Only Collab Gen Z and Millennials Are Equally Obsessed With

a woman wears VS Pink clothes

(Image credit: Victoria's Secret/Carin Backoff)

When done right, a good collab can create fashion magic. It can tap into the cultural zeitgeist (Banana Republic x White Lotus), generate international excitement (J.Crew x Rouje), and capitalize on celebrity appeal (Gap x Béis). The newest collab on my radar, Victoria's Secret Pink x LoveShackFancy, is well on its way to becoming fashion's most talked-about partnership.

The collection includes pajamas, ruched dresses, sweatpants, underwear, leggings, makeup bags, keychains, tote bags, T-shirts, and more. “The Pink x LoveShackFancy collection brings together the best of both brands—celebrating confidence-boosting style, friendship, fun, and of course, our shared love of pink,” said Ali Dillon, President at Victoria’s Secret Pink. “We’re excited to offer fan-favorite styles with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic twist and bring back nostalgic pieces from our archives. Designed to spark joy and real-life moments, this collection is perfect for taking you from high summer fun to back to campus style.” Scroll down to shop my favorite pieces from the collab.

Pink X Loveshackfancy Cotton Cami
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Cotton Cami

Pink X Loveshackfancy Cotton Racerback Bralette
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Cotton Racerback Bralette

Pink X Loveshackfancy Makeup Bag
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Makeup Bag

Pink X Loveshackfancy Days of the Week 7-Pack Cheeky Panties
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Days of the Week 7-Pack Cheeky Panties

Pink X Loveshackfancy Tote Bag
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Tote Bag

Pink X Loveshackfancy Cotton Foldover Flirty Skirt
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Cotton Foldover Flirty Skirt

Pink X Loveshackfancy Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Cotton Foldover Flare Leggings

Pink X Loveshackfancy Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Wide-Leg Sweatpants

Pink x Loveshackfancy Mini Duffle Keychain Charm
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Mini Duffle Keychain Charm

Pink X Loveshackfancy Cotton Foldover Micro Shorts
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Cotton Foldover Micro Shorts

Pink X Loveshackfancy Modal Midi Dress
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Modal Midi Dress

Pink X Loveshackfancy Baseball Hat
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Baseball Hat

Pink X Loveshackfancy Strapless Lace Mini Dress
Pink x LoveShackFancy
Strapless Lace Mini Dress

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

