Victoria's Secret Pink x LoveShackFancy Is the Only Collab Gen Z and Millennials Are Equally Obsessed With

When done right, a good collab can create fashion magic. It can tap into the cultural zeitgeist (Banana Republic x White Lotus), generate international excitement (J.Crew x Rouje), and capitalize on celebrity appeal (Gap x Béis). The newest collab on my radar, Victoria's Secret Pink x LoveShackFancy, is well on its way to becoming fashion's most talked-about partnership.
The collection includes pajamas, ruched dresses, sweatpants, underwear, leggings, makeup bags, keychains, tote bags, T-shirts, and more. “The Pink x LoveShackFancy collection brings together the best of both brands—celebrating confidence-boosting style, friendship, fun, and of course, our shared love of pink,” said Ali Dillon, President at Victoria’s Secret Pink. “We’re excited to offer fan-favorite styles with LoveShackFancy’s signature romantic twist and bring back nostalgic pieces from our archives. Designed to spark joy and real-life moments, this collection is perfect for taking you from high summer fun to back to campus style.” Scroll down to shop my favorite pieces from the collab.
