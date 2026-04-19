Forget Slips—Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore the "Dated" Dress Trend Set to Define Pretty Style in 2026

The look felt quintessential Rodrigo: it's sweet but a little sour. It's feminine but with just enough edge. It exemplifies what has made her personal style an obsession amongst Gen Z and millennials alike. She is just able to put together a look that feels like so many things all at once. This look would have killed in 2016 just as much as it does now. It feels equal measures vintage and new.
And while it feels like we hit babydoll dress-peak a couple of seasons ago, this look is good enough to revive it for another year. We're here for it and will be wearing it while chewing gum and stalking our crushes on the internet, which is exactly what Rodrigo would want.
Shop the babydoll dress below.
Ciao Lucia
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J.Crew
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Cecilie Bahnsen
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Miu Miu
Poplin Mini-Dress
Free People
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Urban Outfitters
Kimchi Blue Smooth Sailing Pleated Flounce Babydoll Mini Dress