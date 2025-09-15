COS Just Debuted a See Now, Buy Now Collection: 6 Fall Trends We're Grabbing First

Fashion month is in full swing, and as the spring/summer 2026 season wraps up this week in New York City, the consensus is that the collections have been nothing short of a feast for the eyes. The only downside? We have to wait months before we can get our hands on any of the pieces. However, that wasn't the case at the COS runway show yesterday, where the brand debuted its F/W 25 collection—ready to be shopped now.
Taking place at the Greenpoint Terminal Warehouse in Brooklyn, the show celebrated COS's commitment to timelessness, craftsmanship, and quality. The collection presented a refined yet powerful aesthetic, juxtaposing structure with fluidity. For instance, long-sleeve tops with scarf details were layered under tailored funnel-neck pullover tops. Cinch-waist jackets and sculpted dresses highlighted the curves of the female silhouette, and flat footwear—including leather loafers, derby shoes, sock ankle boots, and suede sneakers—grounded the looks in comfort and style.
If you're starting your fall and winter shopping now or looking for pieces to round out your cold-weather wardrobe, COS's wearable runway collection is a great place to find those elevated staples. Keep scrolling because we've gathered the top trends and the best finds from COS's new collection. Remember: Keep checking COS's site because more runway pieces will continue to drop throughout the season.
Funnel-Neck Tops
Like most fashion people right now, we've been searching for ways to make our outfits look and feel more polished and sophisticated. Recently, we've discovered that the easiest way to achieve this is with funnel-neck tops, and COS agrees. As shown in its runway collection, leather tops and wool capes were reimagined with high necklines that extend straight up the neck, visually elongating it and creating a rich, effortless vibe. We also noticed short-sleeve silk blouses with more relaxed high necks, which still kept the funnel-neck shape but featured a draped front that folded over, enhancing the elegant look.
Plaid Pieces
At Who What Wear, we've highlighted plaid as a key print trend for fall 2025, confirmed by designers such as Proenza Schouler, Miu Miu, and Kallmeyer. COS has now embraced this pattern with its F/W 25 runway collection. The show featured eye-catching head-to-toe plaid outfits—tops paired with tailored pants and skirts, chic plaid turtlenecks layered under oversize leather jackets, and slouchy plaid clutches held by models. This updated take on plaid shifts away from early 2000s styles. Instead, it focuses on clean lines in muted colors that feel fresh and elevated.
Belted Silhouettes
While leather belts are simple in design, unique styling can take them to the next level. At COS's runway show, the brand showcased a stunning collection that featured sleek leather and croc-effect slim belts that cinched the waists of flowing maxi dresses, leather jackets, and long blouses. Chances are you already own a gorgeous leather belt, so next time you reach for it, consider stepping out of the norm. Rather than threading it through the loops of your favorite jeans or trousers, take inspiration from the COS runway and experiment with wrapping it around a dress, jacket, or easy top.
Pencil Skirts
The pencil skirt has long been a symbol of professional style, so it makes sense that a few were included in the collection that emphasized refined yet powerful looks. The first two looks featured black tailored pencil skirts made from a relaxed fabric that allowed movement with each model's step. They were cut just above the middle of the shin to showcase the brand's new sock ankle boots, which insiders are eager to get their hands on. The collection also included a leather pencil skirt and a gray crinkled-effect dress, both paired with matching tops, as well as a wool checkered-print piece.
Not-So-Little Black Dresses
We're not saying you should toss your LBD, as it still has a place in fall fashion, especially when paired with sheer tights and classic black heels. However, what we are suggesting is that you might want to rethink your black dress. This fall, COS is making a case for long black dresses that feature simple silhouettes but intricate sculptural details. For example, one of the dresses in the collection, made from a wool blend and lined with gauzy mulberry silk, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and a beautiful ruched design around the midriff. Another was a long silk A-line style with a unique twisted overlay draped down the front.
Oversize clutches took center stage at COS's fall runway show. One style resembled a rolled-down brown lunch bag, yet it was made from the same soft fabrics and finishes as the clothing. Another chic option was an elongated white leather bag with a rounded base and a tonal belt. What truly made these accessories stand out was the intentionally unique details as well as the effortless vibe they conveyed, carried casually by the models.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.