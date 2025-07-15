Matching Sets Are Trending in London—I Personally Think They're Cooler Than Dresses

The easiest way to ensure you look polished all summer—read on to discover our edit of the chicest matching sets below.

Daisy Edgar Jones wears a pinstripe co-ord with sunglasses at Wimbledon.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If you’re spending any time in London this summer, there are a couple of things worth knowing. First, the sun has absolutely gotten the memo—this season has delivered a steady stream of warm, sunshine-filled days. Second, dressing well in the heat requires strategy. London’s hot spells are humid and intense, and it doesn’t take long in the sun to feel a little frazzled. While a breezy dress will always do the trick, if you’re looking to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe, there’s one option that stands out above the rest: the matching set.

Making my point, this week I spotted Daisy Edgar-Jones out and about in South London in a matching set that felt perfectly primed to take on the capital's heat. Her ensemble—a lightweight skirt and top duo featuring subtle pinstripes, delicate tie details and button detailing—looked equal parts cool and polished, and perfect for a day in London's sun.

Styling her co-ord with diamond-set Boucheron jewels, Edgar-Jones added a hint of luxury without overwhelming her look. A small wicker bag, dark sunglasses and white pointed-toe shoes completed her outfit with a summery, elevated energy.

With minimal effort and maximum impact, it's easy to see why Londoners are leaning towards matching sets this season. From easy linen pairings to structured tailoring, read on to shop my edit of the best matching sets to buy this summer.

Shop Stylish Co-Ords:

Zw Collection Embroidered Top
Zara
Embroidered Top

This elegant white blouse looks so much more expensive than it actually is.

Zw Collection Embroidered Long Skirt
Zara
Embroidered Long Skirt

Style this with the matching blouse or pair it with a simple tank top.

Knitted Top With Belt
Zara
Knitted Top With Belt

The in-built belt gives this peplum top such an elevated finish.

Knit Midi Skirt
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt

This calf-grazing midi is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Asos Design Ruched Side High Neck Flocked Mesh Co Ord Top in Red
ASOS
High Neck Flocked Mesh Co Ord Top

Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.

Asos Design Flocked Mesh Low Rise Co Ord Maxi Skirt in Red
ASOS
Low Rise Co Ord Maxi Skirt

Honestly, I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Ri Studio Brown Print High Low Tunic Top
River Island
Brown Print High Low Tunic Top

Wear this with the matching trousers or style with your favourite jeans.

Ri Studio Brown Print Wide Leg Trousers
River Island
Brown Print Wide Leg Trousers

The rich, sun-set print makes these perfect for high-summer styling.

Long Waistcoat
H&M
Long Waistcoat

These come in UK sizes 4—26.

Tailored Trousers
H&M
Tailored Trousers

Shop these while they're on sale.

Kira Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Camisole
DÔEN
Kira Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Camisole

This also comes in off-white and blush pink.

Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt
DÔEN
Elowena Lace-Trimmed Silk Midi Skirt

The lace-trim skirt trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Valetta Two Piece
Reformation
Valetta Two Piece

This cute co-ord also comes in three other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

