Matching Sets Are Trending in London—I Personally Think They're Cooler Than Dresses
The easiest way to ensure you look polished all summer—read on to discover our edit of the chicest matching sets below.
If you’re spending any time in London this summer, there are a couple of things worth knowing. First, the sun has absolutely gotten the memo—this season has delivered a steady stream of warm, sunshine-filled days. Second, dressing well in the heat requires strategy. London’s hot spells are humid and intense, and it doesn’t take long in the sun to feel a little frazzled. While a breezy dress will always do the trick, if you’re looking to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe, there’s one option that stands out above the rest: the matching set.
Making my point, this week I spotted Daisy Edgar-Jones out and about in South London in a matching set that felt perfectly primed to take on the capital's heat. Her ensemble—a lightweight skirt and top duo featuring subtle pinstripes, delicate tie details and button detailing—looked equal parts cool and polished, and perfect for a day in London's sun.
Styling her co-ord with diamond-set Boucheron jewels, Edgar-Jones added a hint of luxury without overwhelming her look. A small wicker bag, dark sunglasses and white pointed-toe shoes completed her outfit with a summery, elevated energy.
With minimal effort and maximum impact, it's easy to see why Londoners are leaning towards matching sets this season. From easy linen pairings to structured tailoring, read on to shop my edit of the best matching sets to buy this summer.
Shop Stylish Co-Ords:
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Spot So Many Trends at NYC Art Galleries—7 I'm Seeing at Every Opening Right Now
Artist-approved.
-
I Just Created 5 Incredibly Chic Summer Outfits From Amazon for Under $190
Cool looks for less.
-
The $140 Boots London Fashion Girls Take Out of Storage Every Summer to Wear With Shorts and Dresses
From Kate Moss to Daisy Edgar-Jones.
-
Don't Pack Up Your Sweaters Just Yet—Cool Fashion People Are Repurposing Them in the Chicest Way for Summer
All the outfit inspiration is inside.
-
The Most Elegant Outfits Right Now All Have This Color in Common
It's giving rich and beyond chic.
-
This Pant Style With Flip-Flops Creates the Chicest Combo We've Seen All Summer
If you're looking for a way to summerify your favorite fancy pants, this is it.
-
How to Style Your Basics So They Look Like The Row (But Cost $390 or Less)
Prepare to bookmark every outfit.
-
The Euro-Casual Outfit Combo We're Suddenly Obsessed With
You probably already own the essentials.