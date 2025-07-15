Matching Sets Are Trending in London—I Personally Think They're Cooler Than Dresses

If you’re spending any time in London this summer, there are a couple of things worth knowing. First, the sun has absolutely gotten the memo—this season has delivered a steady stream of warm, sunshine-filled days. Second, dressing well in the heat requires strategy. London’s hot spells are humid and intense, and it doesn’t take long in the sun to feel a little frazzled. While a breezy dress will always do the trick, if you’re looking to elevate your warm-weather wardrobe, there’s one option that stands out above the rest: the matching set.

Making my point, this week I spotted Daisy Edgar-Jones out and about in South London in a matching set that felt perfectly primed to take on the capital's heat. Her ensemble—a lightweight skirt and top duo featuring subtle pinstripes, delicate tie details and button detailing—looked equal parts cool and polished, and perfect for a day in London's sun.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her co-ord with diamond-set Boucheron jewels, Edgar-Jones added a hint of luxury without overwhelming her look. A small wicker bag, dark sunglasses and white pointed-toe shoes completed her outfit with a summery, elevated energy.

With minimal effort and maximum impact, it's easy to see why Londoners are leaning towards matching sets this season. From easy linen pairings to structured tailoring, read on to shop my edit of the best matching sets to buy this summer.

Shop Stylish Co-Ords: