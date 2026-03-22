This Is the Jeans Color Trend Everyone Is Wearing With High Heels (No, It Isn't Black)

Denim trends come in many forms, but in my opinion, the easiest ones to incorporate into your wardrobe are the ones that have to do with a specific denim wash. For the past several seasons, dark denim has dominated the denim color trend landscape and remains relevant, but it's impossible not to notice that a new trend is taking hold in 2026. And the shoe style of choice to wear with it is heels.
The denim color I'm referring to is light-wash blue denim, which hasn't been as popular as it is now in years. Something I love about light-wash jeans is they have a vintage quality to them, even when brand new. They also add a cool '90s look to an outfit, which we all know is always appealing. Another light-wash denim characteristic is that it's inherently casual, but fashion people are turning that notion on its head. Instead of pairing light-wash jeans with sneakers or flats, in 2026, more often than not, they're pairing them with heels. The typical denim-and-heels pairing has long been black jeans (or dark wash), but the choice to wear heels with light-wash jeans instead is undoubtedly a conscious one. It dresses them up and makes them look 10 times more elegant in an instant.
Scroll on to see how chic light-wash jeans and heels look together, and shop excellent versions of each for your own wardrobe.
Light-Wash Jeans + Heels Outfits
Styling tip: Follow Elsa Hosk's lead and opt for a pair of slingback pumps to up the elegance.
Styling tip: Add a summery vibe to your outfit and pair baggy light-wash jeans with colorful beaded sandals,
Styling tip: A timeless outfit idea that'll be useful for a great many occasions is a black blazer paired with light-wash jeans and kitten-heel pumps.
Styling tip: The previous outfit combination also works with kitten-heel boots and a belt.
Styling tip: Light-wash jeans paired with a black sweater and ankle boots is the ideal outfit for these early spring days.
Styling tip: To up the elegance even more, opt for burgundy heels and a polished leather jacket.
Styling tip: Straight-leg light-wash jeans and block heels feels classic and a bit preppy, which you can never go wrong with.
Shop Light-Wash Jeans
Levi's
Easy Dad Jeans in Fate and Destiny
The fit of these is so good.
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans in Allen
Reformation's Val jeans have a cult following for a reason.
Agolde
Kick Boot Jeans in Orten
Join the bootcut club.
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jeans
The perfect warm-weather jeans.
Pistola
Issa Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Jeans in Road Trip
I've bought a couple pairs of Pistola jeans recently and highly recommend.
Still Here
Everyday Relaxed Mid-Rise Jeans in Vintage Blue
Still Here just keeps setting denim trends.
Gap
Low Rise '90s Loose Jeans in Light Blue Indigo
The price is tough to beat.
Citizens of Humanity
Lindz Easy Straight Jeans in Lighthouse
Baggy and low-rise is still what everyone wants in a pair of jeans.