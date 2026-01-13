When the Question Is What T-Shirt Trend to Wear in 2026, the Answer Is This One

When it comes to wardrobe staples, none is more at risk of being an afterthought than the humble tee, even though many among us wear them more than practically anything else in our closets. Compared to other fashion items, T-shirt trends don't change all that often, so when I spot a fresh one, I feel the need to share it.
The latest spotting comes via none other than the highly influential Hailey Bieber, who recently posted a series of photos to her Instagram wearing a T-shirt trend you may not have tried in a minute. Instead of a standard short-sleeve crewneck or last year's popular baby-V-neck trend, Bieber wore a bracelet-sleeve tee. Bracelet sleeves can best be described as a three-quarter-sleeve T-shirt, and when I hear the term, I picture a sleeve that's a bit looser than the average three-quarter-sleeve tee.
Bieber's particular scallop-trim tee was a Cou Cou Intimates find in white. It's one she's worn on repeat occasions, solidifying how worthy of repeat wear the style is. Scroll on to try it out for yourself, along with a few other bracelet-sleeve tees to wear in 2026.
The Trend on Hailey Bieber
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.