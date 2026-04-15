Remember last summer when you couldn't scroll on Instagram for two seconds without seeing someone wearing a white cotton maxi skirt? It was certainly the trend of the season, and by all accounts, it's continuing to shine in 2026. That said, right now, I'm taking cues from my favorite stylish celebrities in their 40s who have been wearing a different color trend: pastel pink.
Most recently, Kate Hudson was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a slip skirt in the prettiest shade of pink. She teamed it with a casual T-shirt and AlaïaLeather-Trimmed Straw Ballet Flats ($1650). She's not the only 40-something fan of our color du jour. Natalie Portman attended a tennis match wearing a pleated pink skirt, while Paris Hilton took hers to Wall Street for an event at the New York Stock Exchange. If that doesn't convince you that this skirt trend works anywhere, anytime, I don't know what will. Scroll down to see their outfits and shop similar skirts for spring and summer 2026.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.