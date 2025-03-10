This Elegant Skirt Trend Resurfacing Just in Time for Spring Was Destined to Happen

By
published
in News

Spring is fast approaching, and some fashion trends from last year are starting to reemerge. One standout trend making a triumphant return is the lace-trimmed slip skirt. Notably, the ever-chic Zoë Kravitz was recently spotted in this skirt style.

While leaving the Costes party during Paris Fashion Week, Kravitz turned heads in a black lace-trimmed slip skirt. She elevated her look with a sleek, monochromatic ensemble, pairing the skirt with a silk camisole, a tailored blazer, and ankle-strap pumps. Although an all-black outfit typically exudes timeless sophistication, the delicate lace trim of her slip skirt truly set her apart, adding an ethereal touch to her look.

Zoe kravitz wears a black silk top, black silk lace-trim skirt, black blazer, and black heels.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The lace-trim skirt has danced in and out of the trend cycle over the decades, but thanks to Kravitz’s endorsement, it has now solidified itself as a wardrobe staple. You can expect to see it worn in fashion capitals like Paris, New York, and London. With that said, keep reading to discover my edit of the best lace-trimmed slip skirts.

Shop the best lace-trimmed slip skirts:

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin
j.crew
Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin

The skirt that almost every WWW editor owns.

Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt
Nordstrom
Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt

The perfect length for knee-high boots or sandals.

The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt: Lace Trim Edition
Anthropologie
The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt

This also comes in a pretty yellow color.

Giulietta Skirt -- Sea Salt
DÔEN
Giulietta Skirt

This new skirt is already on its way to selling out.

Lace Mini Skirt
Helmut Lang
Lace Mini Skirt

I love the contrasting black-and-white lace design.

By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt
L'Academie
By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt

Style with a strapless black top and strappy sandals.

Shonda Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Skirt
KIKA VARGAS
Shonda Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Skirt

Shop the matching Brigitte Camisole ($372).

Topshop Satin Lace Petticoat in Silver Blue With Burgundy Lace
Topshop
Satin Lace Skirt

So fun.

Lace Inset Satin Slip Skirt
WAYF
Lace Inset Satin Slip Skirt

Such a steal.

High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt

The navy blue color makes this skirt look very expensive.

Explore More:
Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸