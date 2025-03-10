This Elegant Skirt Trend Resurfacing Just in Time for Spring Was Destined to Happen

Spring is fast approaching, and some fashion trends from last year are starting to reemerge. One standout trend making a triumphant return is the lace-trimmed slip skirt. Notably, the ever-chic Zoë Kravitz was recently spotted in this skirt style.

While leaving the Costes party during Paris Fashion Week, Kravitz turned heads in a black lace-trimmed slip skirt. She elevated her look with a sleek, monochromatic ensemble, pairing the skirt with a silk camisole, a tailored blazer, and ankle-strap pumps. Although an all-black outfit typically exudes timeless sophistication, the delicate lace trim of her slip skirt truly set her apart, adding an ethereal touch to her look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The lace-trim skirt has danced in and out of the trend cycle over the decades, but thanks to Kravitz’s endorsement, it has now solidified itself as a wardrobe staple. You can expect to see it worn in fashion capitals like Paris, New York, and London. With that said, keep reading to discover my edit of the best lace-trimmed slip skirts.

Shop the best lace-trimmed slip skirts:

j.crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin $118 SHOP NOW The skirt that almost every WWW editor owns.

Nordstrom Lace Trim Bias Cut Midi Skirt $100 SHOP NOW The perfect length for knee-high boots or sandals.

Anthropologie The Tilda Knee-Length Slip Skirt $98 SHOP NOW This also comes in a pretty yellow color.

DÔEN Giulietta Skirt $238 SHOP NOW This new skirt is already on its way to selling out.

Helmut Lang Lace Mini Skirt $445 SHOP NOW I love the contrasting black-and-white lace design.

L'Academie By Marianna Adira Midi Skirt $131 SHOP NOW Style with a strapless black top and strappy sandals.

KIKA VARGAS Shonda Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Skirt $414 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Brigitte Camisole ($372).

Topshop Satin Lace Skirt $64 SHOP NOW So fun.

WAYF Lace Inset Satin Slip Skirt $95 $40 SHOP NOW Such a steal.

Abercrombie & Fitch High Rise Satin Lace-Hem Midi Skirt $80 $45 SHOP NOW The navy blue color makes this skirt look very expensive.