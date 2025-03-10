This Elegant Skirt Trend Resurfacing Just in Time for Spring Was Destined to Happen
Spring is fast approaching, and some fashion trends from last year are starting to reemerge. One standout trend making a triumphant return is the lace-trimmed slip skirt. Notably, the ever-chic Zoë Kravitz was recently spotted in this skirt style.
While leaving the Costes party during Paris Fashion Week, Kravitz turned heads in a black lace-trimmed slip skirt. She elevated her look with a sleek, monochromatic ensemble, pairing the skirt with a silk camisole, a tailored blazer, and ankle-strap pumps. Although an all-black outfit typically exudes timeless sophistication, the delicate lace trim of her slip skirt truly set her apart, adding an ethereal touch to her look.
The lace-trim skirt has danced in and out of the trend cycle over the decades, but thanks to Kravitz’s endorsement, it has now solidified itself as a wardrobe staple. You can expect to see it worn in fashion capitals like Paris, New York, and London. With that said, keep reading to discover my edit of the best lace-trimmed slip skirts.
Shop the best lace-trimmed slip skirts:
Shop the matching Brigitte Camisole ($372).
The navy blue color makes this skirt look very expensive.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
