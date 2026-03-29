Cool Girls in Paris Are Somehow Making Uggs In This Particular Color Work for Spring

Rosalia has been looking divine while on stage for her Lux tour, wearing tutus, lace-trimmed athletic shorts, and angel wings. Outside of the tour though, it does appear she's taken a darker and more casual approach to her off-duty aesthetic.
While out in Paris, Rosalia wore an all-black outfit with a pop of pink in the form of a scarf she wore wrapped around her head. The other elements of the look were simple: a long black coat, a pair of black trousers and surprisingly, a pair of black Uggboots.
What made the footwear surprising is the fact that we are freshly in the throes of spring—and typically most people don't consider Ugg boots or slippers to be a staple of the warmer weather. But as Rosalia demonstrates, there really is no right or wrong way to wear Ugg boots. They transcend the seasons, especially when they're so easy to throw on when you're on the go.
They're also something undeniably cool about wearing them at an unexpected time. Uggs give any look a unaffected nonchalant vibe. And we're grateful that Rosalia has reminded us that we don't need to retire our pairs just because we're shedding our other winter layers.
Shop black Ugg boots and slippers for spring, below.
Tara Gonzalez is a senior fashion and social editor at WhoWhatWear. where she is interested in exploring the intersection of fashion and culture and why we are drawn to wearing the things we wear and what that says about the world we live in. Previously she worked as a senior fashion editor at Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't writing trend deep dives for WWW, she's working on her newsletter on Substack, Cult Classic, which explores the very best fashion in film and television. She has a degree in creative writing from The University of Pennsylvania. She lives in Brooklyn with her boyfriend and pug Bjork, the later of which has a very extensive collection of dog-sized Sandy Liang sweaters.