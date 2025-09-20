The New Prada It Shoe For Fall 2025 Is Here, and It's a Vintagey, Cool-Girl Heel

If you have $1.5k to spend on shoes, make it these.

Lily James in NYC wearing a Prada brown leather jacket and skirt with Prada cream Antiqued Leather Pumps
(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

As a fashion editor, shoe lover, and big Prada fan, the sight of a celebrity wearing a new Prada It shoe completely stops me in my tracks. So when I saw that Lily James just wore a shoe that was the star of Prada's F/W 25 runway, I couldn't not share my sighting with the internet.

James was photographed out and about in Manhattan this week for press appearances, wearing head-to-toe Prada (lucky girl). Her outfit consisted of a chestnut belted leather jacket and a matching miniskirt with a white Galleria bag and the It shoes in question: Prada's Antiqued Leather Pumps with exposed seams, a pointed toe, and an elegant bow detail. The weathered effect of the leather gives them a vintage look, and all of the unique details combined make for a non-basic, cool-girl pump. The pumps (one of several weathered leather shoes in Prada's F/W 25 collection) come in chalk white (James' pick), a mid-town brown, and brownish black. It's one of those shoes that may be an It shoe this season, but it's timeless enough to have in your wardrobe for years to come. And at $1.5k, the longevity factor is certainly good news.

Keep scrolling to see the new Prada It shoes on Lily James and on the F/W 25 runway, and shop them for yourself while they're still in stock (because trust me—Prada It shoes always sell out).

On Lily James

Lily James in NYC wearing a Prada brown leather jacket and skirt with Prada cream Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

Lily James in NYC wearing a Prada brown leather jacket and skirt with Prada cream Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Lily James: Prada Bonded Nappa Leather Jacket ($7400), Nappa Leather Mini Skirt ($3300), Galleria Small Saffiano Leather Bag ($4500) and Exposed Seam Kitten Heel Pumps in Talco ($1450)

On the Prada F/W 25 Runway

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada F/W 25 runway, Antiqued Leather Pumps

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop the It Shoes

Shop More New Prada Shoes For Fall

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸