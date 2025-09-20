The New Prada It Shoe For Fall 2025 Is Here, and It's a Vintagey, Cool-Girl Heel

As a fashion editor, shoe lover, and big Prada fan, the sight of a celebrity wearing a new Prada It shoe completely stops me in my tracks. So when I saw that Lily James just wore a shoe that was the star of Prada's F/W 25 runway, I couldn't not share my sighting with the internet.
James was photographed out and about in Manhattan this week for press appearances, wearing head-to-toe Prada (lucky girl). Her outfit consisted of a chestnut belted leather jacket and a matching miniskirt with a white Galleria bag and the It shoes in question: Prada's Antiqued Leather Pumps with exposed seams, a pointed toe, and an elegant bow detail. The weathered effect of the leather gives them a vintage look, and all of the unique details combined make for a non-basic, cool-girl pump. The pumps (one of several weathered leather shoes in Prada's F/W 25 collection) come in chalk white (James' pick), a mid-town brown, and brownish black. It's one of those shoes that may be an It shoe this season, but it's timeless enough to have in your wardrobe for years to come. And at $1.5k, the longevity factor is certainly good news.
Keep scrolling to see the new Prada It shoes on Lily James and on the F/W 25 runway, and shop them for yourself while they're still in stock (because trust me—Prada It shoes always sell out).
