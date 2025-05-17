People With Cool Style Are Suddenly Wearing This Vintagey Heel Trend With Pants and Skirts
I'm well aware that we talk about flat shoes a lot here on Who What Wear, but let's take a break from that and talk about a heel trend I've been spotting as of late. It's a walkable heel style (as in, not a stiletto or a platform), it's pretty, and two women with cool style just wore it: Alexa Chung and Michelle Monaghan.
The heel trend I'm referring to is ballet pumps with an oversized bow. They look like something you'd stumble across in a vintage shop (and immediately buy if you get lucky with the size). But recently, the trend has been made famous again by the creative director who is arguably the most inspired-by-vintage designer in the game: Alessandro Michele. Michele is currently the creative director at Valentino, and he designed several oversized-bow ballet pumps for the brand's current collection. And Chung happened to just wear a slingback pair with baggy black pants while in Cannes. Monaghan, who was photographed in NYC, wore her tan leather ballet pumps with a denim midi skirt and red tank. I think we can all agree that the vintagey heels look equally cool with both items.
Keep scrolling to shop the new celeb-approved heel trend for your own wardrobe.
WHO: Alexa Chung
WEAR: DÔEN top; Valentino pants, Valentino Garavani Nellcôte Small Shoulder Bag in Suede with Fringes ($2450), and Valet Du Roi Leather Slingback Flats ($990)
WHO: Michelle Monaghan
Shop Oversized-Bow Ballet Pumps
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
