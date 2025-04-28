I Have No Notes—Margot Robbie Just Wore the Perfect Jeans and Shoe Pairing to the Airport
Jeans are the airport are a controversial choice, but Margot Robbie just landed on the single denim trend that will unite all sides.
Any frequent flyer will attest: when it comes to international travel, some clothing items are far better suited for the journey than others. Breezy dresses easily outshine restrictive pencil skirts, and slip-on flats are a no-brainer when compared to strappy heels. Yet, amid the usual packing wisdom, one item continues to divide opinion: jeans.
For some, denim feels too structured and stiff for a long-haul flight; for others, it’s a comfortable staple, no less practical than their favourite loungewear—but I think I’ve just found the one denim piece that could unite both camps: drawstring jeans.
Spotted at the airport on Margot Robbie this denim trend falls between the waist and hips—an essential detail if you plan to sit comfortably for hours—and features an adjustable drawstring waistband, allowing you to tailor the fit to your liking. Designed with a wide-leg cut that skims, rather than clings to, the leg, they offer the relaxed comfort of joggers with the put-together look of classic denim.
Perfecting the art of airport style, Robbie completed her look with a striped knit, a baseball cap and a pair of flat suede mules—the soft texture of which added an elevated feel to her in-flight look.
Model wears drawstring jeans on the Gabriella Hearst spring/summer 2025 runway.
While Robbie’s airport ensemble felt perfectly tailored for travel, it also tapped into two of the season’s biggest trends. Drawstring jeans have quietly become a fashion insider favourite, popping up on the spring/summer 2025 runways at Gabriela Hearst and Rachel Comey, meanwhile, suede shoes—whether in the form of sandals, trainers, or loafers—have surged in popularity, offering a polished yet relaxed alternative to high-shine leather styles.
Inspired by Robbie’s pitch-perfect take on travel dressing? Keep scrolling to shop the best drawstring jeans and suede shoes to channel her easy airport style.
SHOP DRAWSTRING JEANS AND SUEDE SHOES:
Style with suede shoes for an elevated take on comfort dressing.
These souped up slippers are the perfect everyday summer shoe.
This deep shade of denim is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.
Square-toe finish gives these a polished finish that makes them so easy to dress up.
Wear these with barley-there sandals or pair with a sturdy loafer.
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
