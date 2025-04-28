I Have No Notes—Margot Robbie Just Wore the Perfect Jeans and Shoe Pairing to the Airport

Jeans are the airport are a controversial choice, but Margot Robbie just landed on the single denim trend that will unite all sides.

Margot Robbie wears drawstring jeans.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics, Backgrid, Zara)
Any frequent flyer will attest: when it comes to international travel, some clothing items are far better suited for the journey than others. Breezy dresses easily outshine restrictive pencil skirts, and slip-on flats are a no-brainer when compared to strappy heels. Yet, amid the usual packing wisdom, one item continues to divide opinion: jeans.

For some, denim feels too structured and stiff for a long-haul flight; for others, it’s a comfortable staple, no less practical than their favourite loungewear—but I think I’ve just found the one denim piece that could unite both camps: drawstring jeans.

Margot Robbie wears drawstring jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Spotted at the airport on Margot Robbie this denim trend falls between the waist and hips—an essential detail if you plan to sit comfortably for hours—and features an adjustable drawstring waistband, allowing you to tailor the fit to your liking. Designed with a wide-leg cut that skims, rather than clings to, the leg, they offer the relaxed comfort of joggers with the put-together look of classic denim.

Perfecting the art of airport style, Robbie completed her look with a striped knit, a baseball cap and a pair of flat suede mules—the soft texture of which added an elevated feel to her in-flight look.

Model wears drawstring jeans on the Gabriella Hearst spring/summer 2025 runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While Robbie’s airport ensemble felt perfectly tailored for travel, it also tapped into two of the season’s biggest trends. Drawstring jeans have quietly become a fashion insider favourite, popping up on the spring/summer 2025 runways at Gabriela Hearst and Rachel Comey, meanwhile, suede shoes—whether in the form of sandals, trainers, or loafers—have surged in popularity, offering a polished yet relaxed alternative to high-shine leather styles.

Inspired by Robbie’s pitch-perfect take on travel dressing? Keep scrolling to shop the best drawstring jeans and suede shoes to channel her easy airport style.

SHOP DRAWSTRING JEANS AND SUEDE SHOES:

Drawstring Loose-Fitting Denim Trousers
Zara
Drawstring Loose-Fitting Denim Trousers

Style with suede shoes for an elevated take on comfort dressing.

Mary Jane Ballet Pumps
H&M
Mary Jane Ballet Pumps

These also come in black, zebra and leopard print.

Low Rise Baggy Jean
Abercrombie
Low Rise Baggy Jean

Abercrombie's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather
Birkenstock
Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather

These souped up slippers are the perfect everyday summer shoe.

Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers
COS
Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers

This deep shade of denim is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Terra Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneaker

The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

MANGO, Wideleg Denim Trousers With Belt - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Wideleg Denim Trousers With Belt

These comfortable jeans are perfect for daily styling.

Prudence Ballet Flat
Reformation
Prudence Ballet Flat

Square-toe finish gives these a polished finish that makes them so easy to dress up.

Denim Drawstring Trousers
H&M
Denim Drawstring Trousers

These come in sizes XXS—4XL.

Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats

Shop these while they're on sale.

Pilcro Drawstring Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans
Anthropologie
Pilcro Drawstring Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans

Wear these with barley-there sandals or pair with a sturdy loafer.

Suede Sandals
Arket
Suede Sandals

The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans With Lyocell
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans With Lyocell

These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.

Mango, Suede Boat Shoes With Laces
Mango
Suede Boat Shoes With Laces

Be quick—these won't stay in stock for long,

