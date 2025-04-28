I Have No Notes—Margot Robbie Just Wore the Perfect Jeans and Shoe Pairing to the Airport

Any frequent flyer will attest: when it comes to international travel, some clothing items are far better suited for the journey than others. Breezy dresses easily outshine restrictive pencil skirts, and slip-on flats are a no-brainer when compared to strappy heels. Yet, amid the usual packing wisdom, one item continues to divide opinion: jeans.

For some, denim feels too structured and stiff for a long-haul flight; for others, it’s a comfortable staple, no less practical than their favourite loungewear—but I think I’ve just found the one denim piece that could unite both camps: drawstring jeans.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Spotted at the airport on Margot Robbie this denim trend falls between the waist and hips—an essential detail if you plan to sit comfortably for hours—and features an adjustable drawstring waistband, allowing you to tailor the fit to your liking. Designed with a wide-leg cut that skims, rather than clings to, the leg, they offer the relaxed comfort of joggers with the put-together look of classic denim.

Perfecting the art of airport style, Robbie completed her look with a striped knit, a baseball cap and a pair of flat suede mules—the soft texture of which added an elevated feel to her in-flight look.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Model wears drawstring jeans on the Gabriella Hearst spring/summer 2025 runway.

While Robbie’s airport ensemble felt perfectly tailored for travel, it also tapped into two of the season’s biggest trends. Drawstring jeans have quietly become a fashion insider favourite, popping up on the spring/summer 2025 runways at Gabriela Hearst and Rachel Comey, meanwhile, suede shoes—whether in the form of sandals, trainers, or loafers—have surged in popularity, offering a polished yet relaxed alternative to high-shine leather styles.

Inspired by Robbie’s pitch-perfect take on travel dressing? Keep scrolling to shop the best drawstring jeans and suede shoes to channel her easy airport style.

SHOP DRAWSTRING JEANS AND SUEDE SHOES:

Zara Drawstring Loose-Fitting Denim Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Style with suede shoes for an elevated take on comfort dressing.

H&M Mary Jane Ballet Pumps £23 SHOP NOW These also come in black, zebra and leopard print.

Abercrombie Low Rise Baggy Jean £75 SHOP NOW Abercrombie's jeans are a fashion person's favourites.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather £150 SHOP NOW These souped up slippers are the perfect everyday summer shoe.

COS Wide-Leg Drawstring Denim Trousers £110 SHOP NOW This deep shade of denim is so easy to slip into a capsule wardrobe.

Reformation Terra Sneaker £198 SHOP NOW The low-profile trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Mango Wideleg Denim Trousers With Belt £36 SHOP NOW These comfortable jeans are perfect for daily styling.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £248 SHOP NOW Square-toe finish gives these a polished finish that makes them so easy to dress up.

H&M Denim Drawstring Trousers £23 SHOP NOW These come in sizes XXS—4XL.

Massimo Dutti Soft Round Toe Ballet Flats £119 £60 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Anthropologie Pilcro Drawstring Pull-On Wide-Leg Jeans £120 SHOP NOW Wear these with barley-there sandals or pair with a sturdy loafer.

Arket Suede Sandals £129 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Marks & Spencer Mid Rise Wide Leg Jeans With Lyocell £40 SHOP NOW These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.