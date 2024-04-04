Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Anti–Skinny Jeans With a Surprising Spring Shoe Trend

With a healthy rotation of fitted turtlenecks, faux-fur coats, and top-handle bags filling her wardrobe, Jennifer Lopez still leaves room for the occasional surprise outfit choice. Stepping out in New York, the singer styled up some of her favorite day-to-day items while working in a retro twist in a comfortable and wearable way.

As a '90s icon herself, it's no surprise that Lopez gravitates toward silhouettes that dominated during the decade. Reaching for a pair of ultra-baggy puddle jeans with a distressed-hem finish, the singer created a casual silhouette that looks like it could have been plucked from her wardrobe 30 years ago. Wearing her jeans with tall platform heels, Lopez added inches to her height while stopping her jeans from grazing the city streets.

Jennifer Lopez styles wide-leg puddle jeans with platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steering away from the casual nature of the wide-leg jeans, Lopez's tall beige heels added drama to her weekend look. With her hair in a slicked-back bun and opting for a black Hermès Birkin bag, she thoughtfully styled her accessories and elevated her casual denim.

While J.Lo's denim choice enjoyed its heyday across the '90s, Gen Z's most stylish are reaching for these trending jeans on the daily in 2024 and wearing theirs with everything from '90s-inspired baby tees to cardigans. Therefore, the floor-grazing pants are back on our radars this season. As for her shoes, towering platforms were seen on the runways of Gucci and Chloé this season, cementing them as a need-to-know silhouette—one that taps into the overarching '70s trend we're also seeing pick up steam this spring.

Jennifer Lopez styles wide leg puddle jeans with platform heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Styling her look with a longline coat before swapping to a fitted blazer later in the day, Lopez crafted a relaxed outfit that would equip you well for any smart-casual events in your calendar.

To shop the denim trend that Lopez keeps coming back to, read on to discover our favourite wide-leg puddle jeans to buy now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST WIDE-LEG PUDDLE JEANS

Wide leg Mid-Rise Jeans

mango
Wide leg Mid-Rise Jeans

These also come in black and gray.

Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary Low Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

Style with chunky boots or ballet flats.

Metallic Sandals
ZARA
Metallic Sandals

The metallic shoe trend is back on the rise for spring/summer '24.

Tide Jeans - Wide
COS
Tide Jeans Wide

These feature a wide-leg design that pools around the ankle.

The Hustler Roller Sneak - Heirloom
Mother Denim
The Hustler Roller Sneak in Heirloom

Dark-wash denim goes well with cool grays and black.

Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
Charles & Keith
Patent Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

Black platform heels will never go out of style.

Baggy Low Jeans
H&M
Baggy Low Jeans

These are selling out quickly.

Mighty High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
HINT OF BLU
Mighty High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

I can't belive these are under $70.

Metallic Platform Sandal - Women
mango
Metallic Platform Sandal

Style with baggy jeans or wear with a floaty maxi dress.

Low Slung Puddle Jeans
AGOLDE
Low Slung Puddle Jeans

This mid-wash shade is so easy to work into your collection.

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

These high-waisted jeans style well with a striped tee or navy knit.

Rivka Knotted Suede Sandals
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Rivka Knotted Suede Sandals

Platform heels are a comfortable way to add on some extra inches.

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

These relaxed low-rise jeans go well with slouchy knits and silky blouses.

Super Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Super Wide Leg Jeans

These come up slightly large, so consider sizing down.

Sheridan 110 Leopard-Print Velvet Platform Sandals
GIANVITO ROSSI
Sheridan 110 Leopard-Print Velvet Platform Sandals

The leopard-print trend is on the up this spring.

Tiana Wide Leg Jeans
L'AGENCE
Tiana Wide Leg Jeans

Wear with smart loafers, or lean into the casual nature and style them with colourful trainers.

Getty Wide Leg Jeans
Rails
Getty Wide Leg Jeans

Wear with a denim jacket or style with a white tee.

+ Net Sustain Odina Suede Platform Sandals
CHLOÉ
+ Net Sustain Odina Suede Platform Sandals

The chunky heels have a retro edge.

Pleated High Waist Super Wide Leg Jeans
1822 Denim
Pleated High Waist Super Wide Leg Jeans

These also come in six other shades.

This post originally appeared on Who What Wear UK.

