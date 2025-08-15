This Is the "Dated" Heel Trend to Buy Instead of Basic Pumps If You Want Cooler Outfits This Fall

It wasn't all that long ago that I wouldn't dream of going near a peep-toe shoe. And truth be told, I hardly ever came across them when shopping anyway, as most brands had ceased making them. But as is the case with many things in fashion during any given season, peep-toes are cool again, and the recent runways of Khaite, Fendi, Tory Burch, and Saint Laurent (to name just a few) say so. And now, it's poised to be one of the biggest shoe trends of fall 2025.
As we inch closer to fall, it's fitting that cool dressers such as Sophie Turner would start trading basic pumps for this revived retro heel trend. Yes, her form-fitting snakeskin (another major fall trend) midi dress would've also looked chic and cool with pumps, but the choice to pair it with peep toes (burgundy peep-toe mules, I might add) made it even cooler.
The new wave of peep toes are decidedly modern and elegant, and influential brands such as Khaite and Chloé are finding interesting ways to reimagine them, whether it's by swapping the stiletto heel for a wedge one or choosing an interesting shape for the toe opening. All in all, there are many great peep-toe options on the market, and I urge you to consider purchasing one instead of yet another pair of pumps this season. Keep scrolling to do so, if you're so inclined.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.