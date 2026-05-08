When in New York, Margot Always Comes Back to This Cool-Girl Jeans, Jacket and Shoe Formula

At this point, it can’t be a coincidence—every time she’s in New York, I spot Margot Robbie returning to the same chic outfit formula. Built around the jacket trend perfectly suited to the demands of early-spring dressing in the city, Margot layered an oversized black blazer over a simple tank top, creating the sleek foundation of her look.
Giving the tailoring a more relaxed feel, the actor styled the blazer with a pair of loose black jeans, worn low on the hips for a relaxed finish that felt perfectly in step with New York’s off-duty aesthetic. Then, tapping into one of the season’s most important shoe trends, Margot slipped into a pair of Chanel’s covetable two-tone heels, adding a polished edge to the otherwise pared-back ensemble.
With a Chanel bag tucked neatly under her arm, I spotted Margot rely on this styling formula not once, but twice during her stay in New York this week. Aside from swapping the colour of her tank top and changing up her bag, the actor stayed loyal to the winning combination throughout her trip.
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At once polished and casual, as all the great New York outfits always are, I’m taking Margot’s repeat styling moment as inspiration for the rest of the season. If you are too, read on to discover and shop the best jeans, blazers and two-tone shoes below.
Shop Blazers, Jeans and Two-Tone Shoes:
H&M
Single-Breasted Blazer
Whilst I love this in the black, it also comes in dark beige.