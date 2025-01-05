So Many Fashion People Own This Statement Anti-Flat Shoe—It'll Be Everywhere This Spring
Fashion's inconspicuous days are far behind it, and its love affair with bold, statement footwear is taking the helm. From technicolour trainers to centre-stage flats, fashion people are coming to adopt the mindset that bolder is better—and it's brought a wave of interesting footwear trends to the fore.
While I’ve been charmed by many of the trending styles filling my For You Page when it comes to statement shoes, there’s one standout I’ll always return to: the timeless red high heel. Through countless trend cycles, this striking shoe ensures a chic and elegant payoff whenever you wear it and remains my ultimate favourite.
From fiery scarlets to deep crimson hues, red high heels offer an elegant burst of colour and a playful touch of drama to any ensemble. They have an uncanny ability to transform an outfit, energising even the simplest looks with their bold essence.
More than just a fleeting trend, red high heels have cemented their place as a runway staple this season. Designers such Stella McCartney, Acne Studios, and Saint Laurent all embraced the vibrant shoe within their spring/summer 2025 collections and assuring us that the red colour trend is far from over.
Far easier to style than you might have initially thought, these chic high heels pair particularly well with classic tailoring for a pop of colour in an otherwise neutral ensemble, but also look chic worn with playful prints to double down on their eye-catching charm. And, of course, they can breathe new life into jeans, too.
Ready to energise your footwear collection? Keep scrolling to discover our curated edit of the best red high heels to shop now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED HIGH HEELS:
The buckle detail trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
These iconic pumps also come in four other shades.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
