Fashion's inconspicuous days are far behind it, and its love affair with bold, statement footwear is taking the helm. From technicolour trainers to centre-stage flats, fashion people are coming to adopt the mindset that bolder is better—and it's brought a wave of interesting footwear trends to the fore.

While I’ve been charmed by many of the trending styles filling my For You Page when it comes to statement shoes, there’s one standout I’ll always return to: the timeless red high heel. Through countless trend cycles, this striking shoe ensures a chic and elegant payoff whenever you wear it and remains my ultimate favourite.

From fiery scarlets to deep crimson hues, red high heels offer an elegant burst of colour and a playful touch of drama to any ensemble. They have an uncanny ability to transform an outfit, energising even the simplest looks with their bold essence.

More than just a fleeting trend, red high heels have cemented their place as a runway staple this season. Designers such Stella McCartney, Acne Studios, and Saint Laurent all embraced the vibrant shoe within their spring/summer 2025 collections and assuring us that the red colour trend is far from over.

Far easier to style than you might have initially thought, these chic high heels pair particularly well with classic tailoring for a pop of colour in an otherwise neutral ensemble, but also look chic worn with playful prints to double down on their eye-catching charm. And, of course, they can breathe new life into jeans, too.

Ready to energise your footwear collection? Keep scrolling to discover our curated edit of the best red high heels to shop now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST RED HIGH HEELS:

Zara Satin High-Heel Mules £25 SHOP NOW Style with a LBD or wear with a pair of kitten heels.

Reformation Natasha Pump £298 SHOP NOW These also come in six other shades.

& Other Stories Sleek Leather Sandals £120 SHOP NOW I can't see this staying in stock for long.

Mint Velvet Red Leather Buckle Slingback Heels £119 SHOP NOW The buckle detail trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Rixo Mavi Suede Sandals £235 SHOP NOW I'm banking these ahead of the spring months.

Manolo Blahnik Callamu 50 Elaphe Mules £675 SHOP NOW These have a 50mm heel for a comfortable stride.

Gucci Signoria Embellished Patent-Leather Slingback Pumps £840 SHOP NOW These iconic pumps also come in four other shades.

Charles & Keith Patent Bow Slingback Pumps £65 SHOP NOW The pretty bow detail adds such a playful edge.