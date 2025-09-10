Hold the Brown and Black Jackets—Experienced Shoppers Are Swapping Them for Ones in This Fancy Color

And just like that, it's fall. How do we know? Celebs are wearing jackets in NYC. Specifically, I'm referring to Katie Holmes and the newly engagedElsa Hosk, who were just photographed on the streets of lower Manhattan wearing not brown, not black, but navy jackets. Listen—brown and black jackets will never not be relevant. But as you know, navy blue is the rich neutral everyone has been swapping the aforementioned staples for over the past year, and it appears that jackets are the new navy It item.
Hosk opted for a Valentino jacket trimmed in brown fur, while Holmes went with a collarless blazer-style jacket. Both were slightly cropped, which is worth noting when shopping for your new fall jacket. Keep scrolling to choose from a few I think Hosk and Holmes would approve of.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.