11 Things Elsa Hosk Has Influenced Me to Buy Over the Past 9 Months

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already a fan of Elsa Hosk’s style. Style is subjective, but I can say with confidence that she’s one of the most well-dressed women of our generation. Even though she undoubtedly keeps busy as a model and the creative director of the wildly popular Helsa, Hosk still finds time to post her looks to her Instagram very regularly. And for that, we thank her.
Hosk wears a lot of trends and It items (and is often one of the first to do so), but she's selective and has impeccable taste, so I pretty much always love the ones she chooses to try during any given season. Throughout 2025 alone, I've been influenced time and time again to follow her lead and add a particular item to my own wardrobe. Below are eleven examples of the ones she's convinced me are worth it this year. Keep scrolling to see them in action on the always chic Hosk, and shop them along with me.
Plaid Shirts
The return of the plaid shirt is here, and Hosk was one of the early adopters of the trend. Not only that, she's styling it in the most 2025 way: around the waist.
Shop the Trend
COS
Checked Flannel Shirt
Sézane
Max Shirt in York Tartan
Croc-Embossed Bags
Elegant croc embossing is back, and Hosk has been working them into her bag rotation along with the equally rich suede bag trend.
Shop the Trend
TOTEME
T-Lock Croc-Effect Leather Clutch
DeMellier
New York Leather East/west Midi Tote
Satin Pants
The satin pant trend has been around for a minute, but it's Hosk's hammered pistachio green pair that convinced me. The styling was also on-point.
Shop the Trend
J.Crew
Cosmo Pants in Luster Charmeuse
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pants
Leopard Flats
Hosk's Alaïa leopard-print flats, which she wore with a popular Helsa dress over the summer, were all I needed to see. A new pair of leopard flats arrived on my doorstep a few days later.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.