11 Things Elsa Hosk Has Influenced Me to Buy Over the Past 9 Months

If you’re reading this, you’re probably already a fan of Elsa Hosk’s style. Style is subjective, but I can say with confidence that she’s one of the most well-dressed women of our generation. Even though she undoubtedly keeps busy as a model and the creative director of the wildly popular Helsa, Hosk still finds time to post her looks to her Instagram very regularly. And for that, we thank her.

Hosk wears a lot of trends and It items (and is often one of the first to do so), but she's selective and has impeccable taste, so I pretty much always love the ones she chooses to try during any given season. Throughout 2025 alone, I've been influenced time and time again to follow her lead and add a particular item to my own wardrobe. Below are eleven examples of the ones she's convinced me are worth it this year. Keep scrolling to see them in action on the always chic Hosk, and shop them along with me.

Plaid Shirts

The return of the plaid shirt is here, and Hosk was one of the early adopters of the trend. Not only that, she's styling it in the most 2025 way: around the waist.

Elsa Hosk wearing a red T-shirt, plaid shirt around the waist, and long lace-trim skirt with flip-flops

Croc-Embossed Bags

Elegant croc embossing is back, and Hosk has been working them into her bag rotation along with the equally rich suede bag trend.

Elsa Hosk wearing a gray cardigan and croc-embossed bag

Satin Pants

The satin pant trend has been around for a minute, but it's Hosk's hammered pistachio green pair that convinced me. The styling was also on-point.

Elsa Hosk wearing a white tee, green satin pants, and a The Row Margaux bag

Leopard Flats

Hosk's Alaïa leopard-print flats, which she wore with a popular Helsa dress over the summer, were all I needed to see. A new pair of leopard flats arrived on my doorstep a few days later.

Elsa Hosk wearing a black Helsa dress and leopard Alaia flats

Dark Denim Jeans

The easiest way to look expensive while wearing jeans is to opt for a dark-wash pair, which Hosk expertly proved earlier this year. Bonus points for adding a silk scarf around your waist.

Elsa Hosk wearing a cropped white T-shirt, waist scarf, dark denim jeans, and a brown Gucci bag

Brown Leather Bomber Jackets

Last year was all about the black leather bomber jacket but this year it's brown that's in the lead. I especially love the monochromatic styling here.

Elsa Hosk wearing a brown leather bomber jacket, brown jeans, and suede clogs

Suede Sneakers

Retro suede sneakers are a style Hosk wears often, whether it's a spendy Miu Miu pair or an Alo pair that only looks expensive.

Elsa Hosk wearing gray Alo capri leggings and Alo suede sneakers

Sporty Jackets

The sporty jacket trend shows no signs of fading, and Hosk's tan funnel-neck iteration is particularly chic.

Elsa Hosk wearing a khaki funnel-neck jacket and black pants in Iceland

Gray Tights

Black tights are great, but after seeing how elegant Hosk's gray pair were, I had to order them for myself.

Elsa Hosk wearing a black coat, gray tights, and black flats

Checked Trench Coats

The Row's viral checked trench is one of the It items that kicked off 2025's plaid trend, and Hosk's choice to pair it with a slip dress and loafers was inspired.

Elsa Hosk wearing a checked The Row trench coat, white slip dress, and loafers

Sweater Scarves

After seeing this look, I had to own a sweater scarf to wear as Hosk did here and around my neck.

Elsa Hosk wearing a cream sweater, dark denim jeans, Miu Miu sneakers, and a knit head scarf

