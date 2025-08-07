People With Pretty Style Are Already Wearing This Vintagey Fall Dress Trend in L.A.

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Believe it or not, one of the most prominent themes on the F/W 25 runways was lingerie—lingerie that's more classy than risqué, that is. Many of the boudoir-inspired looks that graced the runways of Chloé and Miu Miu (among others) were elegant and had a cool-girl vintage quality about them. Specifically, one of the trends to stem from this fall aesthetic is lace-trimmed dresses. Think of silky nightgowns that you can wear outside. And one of the early adopters of the trend is Kaia Gerber, who just wore a black dress in this style to dinner with Karlie Kloss in Malibu. I wouldn't say the trend is all that surprising, given the popularity of lace-trimmed skirts and lace-trimmed shorts this year, but the dress trend feels fresh nonetheless.

Something I think we can all agree on is that L.A. girls love a pretty dress trend, and Gerber, whose style I would describe as pretty, is likely to inspire many others to start shopping for a lace-trimmed dress of their own. She opted for a short-sleeve black midi dress adorned with white lace trim and a black bow at the bust, which she paired with her go-to white Repetto ballet pumps. Another It girl, Bella Hadid, also recently wore a nightgown-inspired Mango dress in L.A., and yet another L.A. It girl, Devon Lee Carlson, just wore a pretty lace-trimmed dress of her own to celebrate her birthday. All signs point to lace-trimmed lingerie dresses being one of the biggest trends of the season. Keep scrolling to shop one for yourself.

Kaia Gerber wearing a lace-trimmed black dress with white ballet pumps to dinner with Karlie Kloss at Nobu Malibu

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

Kaia Gerber wearing a lace-trimmed black dress with white ballet pumps to dinner at Nobu Malibu

(Image credit: The Daily Stardust/Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Chanel bag; Repetto White Camille Heels ($361)

Get the Look

Clarice Lace-Trimmed Midi Dress
Rixo
Clarice Lace-Trimmed Midi Dress

Repetto white heels
Repetto
White Camille Heels

Shop More Lace-Trimmed Dresses

Contrast Lace Satin Effect Midi Dress
ZARA
Contrast Lace Satin Effect Midi Dress

Satin Lace-Trim V-Neck Maxi Slip Dress
Gap
Satin Lace-Trim V-Neck Maxi Slip Dress

Pintuck Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Crepe De Chine
J.Crew
Pintuck Lace-Trim Slip Dress in Crepe De Chine

Serafina Silk Dress
Reformation
Serafina Silk Dress

Satin Slip Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Satin Slip Midi Dress

Lace Lingerie Midi Dress
ZARA
Lace Lingerie Midi Dress

Coraline Dress -- Salt
DÔEN
Coraline Dress

Lace Trim Satin Slipdress
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Slipdress

Florence Silk Midi-Dress
Reformation
Florence Silk Midi-Dress

Collection Lace Slip Dress
J.Crew
Collection Lace Slip Dress

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸