People With Pretty Style Are Already Wearing This Vintagey Fall Dress Trend in L.A.

Believe it or not, one of the most prominent themes on the F/W 25 runways was lingerie—lingerie that's more classy than risqué, that is. Many of the boudoir-inspired looks that graced the runways of Chloé and Miu Miu (among others) were elegant and had a cool-girl vintage quality about them. Specifically, one of the trends to stem from this fall aesthetic is lace-trimmed dresses. Think of silky nightgowns that you can wear outside. And one of the early adopters of the trend is Kaia Gerber, who just wore a black dress in this style to dinner with Karlie Kloss in Malibu. I wouldn't say the trend is all that surprising, given the popularity of lace-trimmed skirts and lace-trimmed shorts this year, but the dress trend feels fresh nonetheless.
Something I think we can all agree on is that L.A. girls love a pretty dress trend, and Gerber, whose style I would describe as pretty, is likely to inspire many others to start shopping for a lace-trimmed dress of their own. She opted for a short-sleeve black midi dress adorned with white lace trim and a black bow at the bust, which she paired with her go-to white Repetto ballet pumps. Another It girl, Bella Hadid, also recently wore a nightgown-inspired Mango dress in L.A., and yet another L.A. It girl, Devon Lee Carlson, just wore a pretty lace-trimmed dress of her own to celebrate her birthday. All signs point to lace-trimmed lingerie dresses being one of the biggest trends of the season. Keep scrolling to shop one for yourself.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.