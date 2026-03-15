The Devil Wears a $12 Lipstick: Kendall Jenner Just Teased Miranda Priestly's First Beauty Collab

The Devil Wears Pradapremiered in 2006, and while some things never truly change (florals for spring, for instance), the style scene has experienced some tremendous shifts over the past 20 years. It all begs the question: What would the inimitable Miranda Priestly think about AI's role in media? Influencer culture? The return of cerulean? Would she even have Instagram? All your burning questions will be answered this May in the highly anticipated The Devil Wears Prada 2, but those tuning into the 98th annual Academy Awards may already have a clue about her first potential beauty partnership. In between tonight's stunning red carpet appearances and historical wins, look out for a collaboration announcement between the film and L'Oréal Paris—an ad featuring Kendall Jenner and Simone Ashley, spokeswomen for the brand, at the renowned Runway Magazine.
In the quick clip, Jenner arrives to Runway for a personal meeting with Priestly (likely to discuss a sponsorship of some sort between the global beauty behemoth and the magazine), only for her to be mistaken as a candidate for the new assistant role. "You're late. Make yourself presentable," a staffer (played by Karan Soni) says while handing her a Colour Riche red lipstick.
L’Oreal Paris x The Devil Wears Prada 2: You're worth it. That’s all. - YouTube
Jenner has been a global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris since 2023, fronting multiple makeup campaigns and walking the brand's annual Le Défilé shows during Paris Fashion Week. Recently, she starred as the face for L'Oréal Paris's $16 Extensionist Mascara, which (as the name suggests) mimics the look of lash extensions. According to WWW beauty editor Kaitlyn McLintock, the thin, buildable formula really does deliver those exceptional claims—and she has the before-and-after photos to prove it.
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"It's hurting me to look at you. Just take this," Soni adds, handing Jenner the sleek silver tube. (I'm not totally sure how anyone wouldn't immediately recognize Jenner as the mega-star she is, but alas, I'm willing to suspend belief for cinema's sake. I'll admit, it would be pretty entertaining to see her work for Priestly in that capacity...)
Meryl Streep herself doesn't make an appearance in the ad, though I'm told the collaboration will include a series of activations throughout the film's rollout, so perhaps she'll have an upcoming cameo sometime soon. I can only assume Jenner and Ashley—who plays an assistant named Amari in the upcoming sequel—ducked into Priestly's office, Extensionist in hand, to cook up something spectacular for Runway. An iconic multi-feature cover, perhaps?
Shop Jenner's L'Oréal Paris Staples
L'Oréal
Colour Riche Original Satin Lipstick
For a bold, striking red, you can't go wrong with Colour Riche. It has a creamy, no-budge formula, and the crimson hue instantly brightens Jenner's entire look.
L'Oréal
Extensionist Lengthening and Curling Washable Mascara
The famous lengthening and curling mascara! Trust us, the hype is well warranted.
L'Oréal
Infallible 3-Second Setting Mist Spray
Such a celeb staple. I personally love the mini version to toss into my bag for important events.
L'Oréal
Hyaluron Tint Lip Stain Serum
Jenner considers this hydrating lip stain one of her newfound favorites. "I put it on in the morning, [and] it lasts me all day," she says in a recent TikTok. "It starts glossy, and it lasts you all day as a stain."
L'Oréal
Blurfiller Blurring Lip Contour
Another lip combo must-have? This contouring lip liner, which provides subtle definition and a dreamy, effortless blend.
L'Oréal
Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil
In another TikTok, Jenner tops her Blurfiller liner with the brand's Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil in the shade Crystal Clear to the center of her lips. It adds such a pretty highlight effect, which also creates the illusion of a fuller pout.
L'Oréal
Voluminous Panorama Washable Mascara
The Extensionist mascara above is definitely a no-brainer buy, but if you're looking to switch up your look this spring, I also highly suggest snagging a few shades of Panorama. This navy blue, for instance, looks especially striking on Jenner in the campaign photos.
Jamie Schneider is Who What Wear’s senior beauty editor based in New York City. With over seven years in the industry, she specializes in trend forecasting, covering everything from innovative fragrance launches to need-to-know makeup tutorials to celebrity profiles. She graduated from the University of Michigan with a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English before moving to NYC, and her work has appeared in MindBodyGreen, Coveteur, and more. When she’s not writing or testing the latest beauty finds, Jamie loves scouting antique homewares, and she’s always down for a park picnic in Brooklyn.