If there's one thing we can set our watches to, it's that the desert air brings out a very specific high-fashion energy for fashion devotees and concertgoers alike. While the rest of us are still finalizing our packing lists for Coachella, Kylie Jenner is already at her La Quinta estate serving a master class in the one look that truly never gets old: fun, flirty florals. And of course, it's vintage.
Jenner's pre-festival vibe is all about a romantic, ruffled energy that feels both nostalgic yet perfectly 2026. She centered her look on a sheer floral blouse from John Galliano's S/S 02 Dior collection, which, when shared in Who What Wear's Slack channels, made the editorial staff emoji-react with delight. With its delicate ruffles and early-aughts pastel print, it's the ultimate blueprint for elevated spring festival style. She also wore unbuttoned denim and a silver Chrome Hearts belly chain, perfectly balancing romance with a bit of King Kylie's edge.
With Justin Bieber set to headline this weekend, the buzz is palpable, and we fully expect the Kardashian-Jenner crew and Hailey Bieber to follow her lead with her festival-ready aesthetic. If you're looking to channel that same airy energy for an upcoming desert descent, look for sheer fabrics and romantic prints.
Keep scrolling to shop romantic floral blouses to wear at Coachella and beyond.
On Kylie Jenner: Dior by John Galliano S/S 02 top sourced at God of Cloth; Chrome Hearts belly chain
Shop Romantic, Ruffled Blouses for Spring
H&M
Cotton Blouse With Eyelet Embroidery
Another winner by H&M.
Dôen
Henri Ruffled Pintucked Organic Cotton-Voile Top
Dôen is the last word in boho blouses.
H&M
Flounced Peplum Blouse
This H&M blouse looks much more expensive than it really is.
MANGO
Ruffled Embroidered Blouse
If bold prints aren't your thing, opt for subtle embroidery instead.
ZIMMERMANN
Rebellion Lace-Up Ruffled Floral-Print Linen and Silk-Blend Top
Zimmermann is a popular choice among Coachella attendees.
ZARA
Ruffled Print Blouse
Pile on the poppies.
ZARA
Printed Tie Blouse
This fun paisley print is giving major '70s rock 'n' roll vibes.
MANGO
Floral-Print Blouse With Bow
This unexpected color will really stand out when paired with white denim.