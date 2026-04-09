Kylie Jenner Is Already in the Desert Wearing the One Coachella Trend That Never Gets Old

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Kylie Jenner poses poolside wearing a Dior S/S 2002 Floral Silk Chiffon Wrap Shirt and Chrome Hearts belly chain with white jeans.
(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

If there's one thing we can set our watches to, it's that the desert air brings out a very specific high-fashion energy for fashion devotees and concertgoers alike. While the rest of us are still finalizing our packing lists for Coachella, Kylie Jenner is already at her La Quinta estate serving a master class in the one look that truly never gets old: fun, flirty florals. And of course, it's vintage.

Jenner's pre-festival vibe is all about a romantic, ruffled energy that feels both nostalgic yet perfectly 2026. She centered her look on a sheer floral blouse from John Galliano's S/S 02 Dior collection, which, when shared in Who What Wear's Slack channels, made the editorial staff emoji-react with delight. With its delicate ruffles and early-aughts pastel print, it's the ultimate blueprint for elevated spring festival style. She also wore unbuttoned denim and a silver Chrome Hearts belly chain, perfectly balancing romance with a bit of King Kylie's edge.

With Justin Bieber set to headline this weekend, the buzz is palpable, and we fully expect the Kardashian-Jenner crew and Hailey Bieber to follow her lead with her festival-ready aesthetic. If you're looking to channel that same airy energy for an upcoming desert descent, look for sheer fabrics and romantic prints.

Keep scrolling to shop romantic floral blouses to wear at Coachella and beyond.

Kylie Jenner wears a vintage floral top ahead of Coachella 2026.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner)

On Kylie Jenner: Dior by John Galliano S/S 02 top sourced at God of Cloth; Chrome Hearts belly chain

Shop Romantic, Ruffled Blouses for Spring

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