The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025

You've arrived at the perfect moment if you're just joining our 2025 Met Gala coverage . While you might have missed the impeccably tailored suits worn by Zendaya, Sabrina Carpenter , and Lewis Hamilton , the one and only Kylie Jenner has just made her grand entrance in the number one dress trend of 2025 .

For this year's Met Gala, themed Tailored for You, Jenner chose an espresso wool herringbone halterneck gown featuring a mesh corset and crystal embroidery, paired with a matching espresso silk floor-length shawl by Ferragamo. To complete her ultra-chic look? Sheer black opera gloves and crystal-embellished patent-leather heels.

The halter dress has become a prominent trend in recent street style looks and runway collections, and we've seen it appear several times on the carpet at this year’s Met Gala event. In addition to Jenner, stylish celebs like Gigi Hadid and Megan Thee Stallion also rocked halter dresses—Hadid in a dazzling gold sequin number and Megan in a stunning silver creation. With that said, if you're looking for dress inspiration for a wedding or gala, keep scrolling to see Jenner's ensemble and all the other halter dresses at the 2025 Met Gala.

Halter Dresses at the 2025 Met Gala

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

WHO: Kylie Jenner



WEAR: Ferragamo dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)