And just like that, Kendall Jenner has said arrivederci to her time in Italy. For the uninitiated, the supermodel spent the better part of this week gallivanting around Venice, leaving a trail of enviable fashion moments in her wake.
Be it attending the premiere of Martin McDonagh’s new film Wild Horse Nine whilstwearing vintage Giorgio Armani from 1995 or simply cruising around the Grand Canal by speedboat, 30-year-old did it all with a covetable wardrobe that simply demands closer inspection.
Despite only descending on the floating city for a few days, she managed to cram quite a few sophisticated ensembles into her itinerary. There was, of course, the cream travel outfit and sumptuous Chanelsuede bag that she wore when arriving at Venice Marco Polo Airport.
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Then came a sheer Vivienne Westwood black dress that slightly harkened back to the angelic Givenchy-by-Alexander-McQueen gown that she wore to a Met Gala after-party a few years ago. To round it all up, she ended her cinematic holiday with another notable travel look, including an Olsen Twin-approved devore shawl and witchy sculptural sunglasses that were made in collaboration with art collector Peggy Guggenheim back in 1994.
The latter was just one of many art references, with Jenner also donning a pair of earrings made by sculptor Alexander Calder in 1955. And that’s not even including her nod to Jane Birkin, too, with a wicker basket bag similar to the ones that have been causing a stir over in Nantucket, proving to be an indispensable part of her capsule wardrobe for this trip. Still, Jenner’s style has always possessed a replicable sensibility, with the pieces she’s worn set to become some of the key trends of the season.
Rooted in a la dolce vita ease, keep scrolling through to unpack all the chic outfits Kendall Jenner wore whilst attending the 2026 Venice Film Festival.
4 Autumn Fashion Trends Kendall Jenner Wore Whilst in Venice
1. Basket Bags
Style Notes: Venice is often colloquially called La Serenissima, which translates to the most serene. We can’t help but think that’s exactly the essence Jenner was trying to evoke when she stepped out in this ensemble. The sheer dress brought an ethereal quality to her outfit, seeming as lightweight and fluid as the light that dances on the top of the city’s watery lagoons. The pièce de résistance, however, was her wicker basket bag. Whether it’s a nod to the French girl's signature accessory or her bid to make the summer staple a year-round piece, this sculptural top-handle certainly brought a vintage quality to her look.
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CULT GAIA
Lanterna Wood Top-Handle Bag
This domed shape will bring an intriguing dimension to any ensemble.
Style Notes: There’s no need to alert Miranda Priestly, but florals are seemingly becoming an autumnal staple. From Saint Laurent’s brocade skirts to Chanel’s iridescent rosette dresses, it appears that fashion is fully in bloom this season. Given her high fashion pedigree, it should come as no surprise that Jenner received this message too, as she took to the streets around San Marco in a floral maxi dress. (An Old Céline find from the spring/summer 2017 collection, no less.) The print itself is reminiscent of the watercolour botanicals painted by Claude Monet in his oeuvre. We said it once, and we’ll say it again: don’t underestimate her artistic knowledge.
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Reformation
Marlen Dress
Phoebe Philo would approve.
Reiss
Nybg Printed Bustier Midi Dress
A very Mondrian-esque colour palette with all the primary tones.
Réalisation Par
The Meg
Romantic, sophisticated and still slightly sexy. This Réalisation Par dress ticks every box.
3. Embellished Skirts
Style Notes: As so aptly put by Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence Chani Ra, the party skirt is currently having a comeback. A staple that’s beloved by the likes of Miuccia Prada and Alexa Chung, embellished skirts bring a chintzy touch that can elevate any basic they’re paired with, as Kendall Jenner has proven here by styling her sequined number with a simple white tank top. Just call it sartorial arithmetic.
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MANGO
Midi Sequin Knit Skirt
Silver sequins à la Prada’s spring/summer 1999 collection are still such a cult micro trend.
Prada
Satin Skirt With Embroidery
But of course, nothing comes close to the original.
Jacques Wei
Sequined Wool Pencil Skirt in Black
Subtle yet sleek.
4. Brocade Blouses
Style Notes: Jenner is a known disciple of the school of Mary Kate and Ashley-inspired dressing. As one of The Row’s major celebrity proponents, let alone a fixture at their biannual Paris Fashion Week runway shows, it should come as no surprise that she also looks to their personal approaches to style for inspiration. (Stars, they’re just like us!) A cardinal piece of their autumn wardrobe is an oversized shawl, which is something she picked up on when departing for the airport. Opting for a shawl made of brocade devore material, she punctuated her signature blue jeans and ballet flats with an ornate touch. With the rose sticking out of her black bag and witchy sunglasses, however, the look does lean more esoteric than quiet luxury. Given she is a Scorpio, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that she packed a deck of tarot cards for the plane ride back to Beverly Hills.
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ETRO
Etro Burnout Velvet Poncho
Could Kendall be the one to finally revive the poncho?
Realisation Par
The Anaïs
Velvet devoré fabric feels both whimsical and gothic.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.