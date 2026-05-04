No One Did Summer Dressing Like Jane Birkin—3 Timeless Trends To Wear in 2026

In all my years as a fashion journalist, I’ve come across very few who did summer dressing quite so well as Jane Birkin. Enduringly cool, effortlessly undone—decades on, she remains a constant presence on my moodboards—especially at this time of year.
As we edge closer to summer, I’ve found myself revisiting the archives in search of inspiration and, unsurprisingly, Birkin’s high-summer wardrobe was my first port of call. What stood out most is just how relevant so many of her go-to pieces still feel today.
If you’re looking to channel that same effortless energy this season, below are three of Jane Birkin’s most enduring summer trends.
3 Chic Summer Trends to Borrow from Jane Birkin
1. Cotton Minidress
Style Notes: When temperatures soar and getting dressed feels like a task, nothing works harder than a lightweight cotton minidress. Breathable, unfussy and versatile, Birkin often styled hers with dark brown boots and her signature wicker basket, but it feels just as fresh worn with this season’s Mary Janes or simple sandals.
Shop the Look:
Doen
Nessie Embroidered Striped Floral-Print Organic Cotton Mini Dress
Style this with knee-high boots or pair it with simple Mary Janes.
Tilly Sveaas
Medium Gold T-Bar On Belcher Chain
Style this on its own or layer it up with other jewels.
H&M
Leather Boots
Knee-high boots are a wardrobe staple you'll never tire of.
Sensi Studio
Embellished Leather-Trimmed Straw Bucket Bag
The dark black shade made this easier to style into the evening.
2. T-Shirt + Flared Jeans
Style Notes: If there’s one outfit formula that never fails, it’s jeans and a T-shirt—but Birkin’s take gives it a fresher edge. Swapping classic straight-legs for flared silhouettes, and finished with a heel, the look feels elevated yet still easy.