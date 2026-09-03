Kendall Just Wore the Colour Trend I Would Never Dare Travel In

Elegant but impractical—Kendall Jenner just boarded a flight in the one colour trend I would never choose to fly in.

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Kendall Jenner gets off a flight wearing a cream two-piece with a beige suede bag and dark brown ballet flats.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I'm sure Kendall Jenner isn't quite as prone to scuffing, spilling or generally mishandling her clothes as I am, so perhaps that's why she had the confidence to jet-set in the sleek neutral shade I would never dare travel in. Because, as elegant as cream may be, it is also spectacularly prone to showing up every single mark, spill and scuff—and when you're travelling, there are plenty of opportunities for all three.

Choosing the elegant, albeit impractical, hue for an almost head-to-toe look, Kendall skipped the far more sensible shades of black or navy and instead styled a sleeveless cream top with a tonal pair of trousers. She grounded the look with accessories in slightly richer neutrals, carrying a warm beige suede bag and stepping into a pair of chocolate-brown ballet flats. In fact, her accessories were far more practical than her pristine two-piece.

Kendall Jenner gets off a flight wearing a cream two-piece with a beige suede bag and dark brown ballet flats.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between lugging luggage overhead, perching on airport seats that have cushioned thousands of travellers before you and attempting to eat in transit without a proper table in sight, I simply can't imagine taking the risk of wearing such a fresh, unforgiving shade. However, I have to admit that, if you can somehow manage to keep it spotless, cream might just be one of the chicest colours you can opt for. It makes an outfit feel brighter and fresher, without requiring you to introduce any particularly bold or garish hues.

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Anchored by slightly richer neutrals, Kendall has created what might, despite its impracticality, be my dream airport look. If she's inspired you to take the risk, read on to shop the tops and trousers I'd recommend for recreating Kendall's look below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.