Kendall Just Wore the Colour Trend I Would Never Dare Travel In

I'm sure Kendall Jenner isn't quite as prone to scuffing, spilling or generally mishandling her clothes as I am, so perhaps that's why she had the confidence to jet-set in the sleek neutral shade I would never dare travel in. Because, as elegant as cream may be, it is also spectacularly prone to showing up every single mark, spill and scuff—and when you're travelling, there are plenty of opportunities for all three.
Choosing the elegant, albeit impractical, hue for an almost head-to-toe look, Kendall skipped the far more sensible shades of black or navy and instead styled a sleeveless cream top with a tonal pair of trousers. She grounded the look with accessories in slightly richer neutrals, carrying a warm beige suede bag and stepping into a pair of chocolate-brown ballet flats. In fact, her accessories were far more practical than her pristine two-piece.
Between lugging luggage overhead, perching on airport seats that have cushioned thousands of travellers before you and attempting to eat in transit without a proper table in sight, I simply can't imagine taking the risk of wearing such a fresh, unforgiving shade. However, I have to admit that, if you can somehow manage to keep it spotless, cream might just be one of the chicest colours you can opt for. It makes an outfit feel brighter and fresher, without requiring you to introduce any particularly bold or garish hues.
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Anchored by slightly richer neutrals, Kendall has created what might, despite its impracticality, be my dream airport look. If she's inspired you to take the risk, read on to shop the tops and trousers I'd recommend for recreating Kendall's look below.
Shop Cream Tops and Trousers:
Zara
Knit Waistcoat Top With Frog Fastening
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Mango
Fine Knit Boat Neck Top
Whilst I love this in the cream, it also comes in five other shades.
H&M
Boat-Neck Top
The boatneck top trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
Muscle Knitted Vest With Linen
This knitted vest is perfect for transeasonal styling.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
With Nothing Underneath's Rampling Trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
Marks & Spencer
Ultimate Pleat Front Straight Leg Trousers
Style these with the matching blazer for a chic, coordinated look.
Reformation
Mason Pant
These come in short and standard lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Flowing Pleated Trousers
These are such a fresh alternative to your average black or dark brown trousers.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.