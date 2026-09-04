Better Than Jeans—This Pretty Skirt Trend Will Instantly Increase the Value of Your White T-Shirts

When we think of the best ways to style a white T-shirt, denim is probably the first thing that comes to mind. And it makes sense. A T-shirt-and-jeans outfit is the foundation for any elegant outfit. But if you want to make your favorite white tee look expensive, skip the jeans and opt for a satin midi skirt. I know I'm not the only one who agrees with this pairing. Karlie Kloss does too, as she was just spotted wearing the outfit combination.
This week, while arriving in Italy for the Venice International Film Festival, Kloss was photographed wearing a pretty skirt ensemble. Her outfit consisted of an oversize white T-shirt, black satin midi skirt, and a black sweater tied around her shoulders. To complete the look in a polished way, the model added black pumps, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a large Hermès Garden Party Bag.
A white tee and a satin midi skirt may seem like an unexpected pairing, but that's exactly what makes the combination chic. The contrast between the two pieces- one is inherently casual while the other feels more sophisticated- creates a balanced look. Together, though, they create an outfit that's modern and cool girl coded.
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If you're looking for new ways to make your white tees feel fresh for fall, end your search here. Keep scrolling to see the look on Kloss and discover the best white T-shirts and satin midi skirts to add to your wardrobe.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.